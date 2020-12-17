Police Log December 8 through December 14 2020

December 8
10:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pinto Way for the report of grand theft of forged checks.
1:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on South 6th Street and E Street.
6:27 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for stolen plates on North second Street and K Street.
9:22 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South Del Puerto Avenue and Ward Avenue for a California vehicle code violation. A 27-year-old male was cited for narcotics controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances.
11:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of North Sixth Street for the report of a missing 15-year old female juvenile.
December 9
8:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to West Las Palmas Avenue and First Street for a subject drunk in public. Christopher Faria, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
2:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of North First Street for the report of an armed robbery.
6:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block Berrendas Street for the report of a felony vandalism.
7:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of North Sixth Street to follow up of missing person.
7:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Second Street for a subject drunk in public. Rachael Williams, 39, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
December 10
10:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Amberina Court to assist with a working structure fire.
3:24 p.m.: Deputies conducted an investigation follow-up at the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
8:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the West Las Palmas Avenue and Plaza Circle for the report of a vehicle collision with property damage.
December 11
8:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a vehicle burglary; clothing and miscellaneous items taken.
9:23 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage at West Las Palmas Avenue and Sperry Avenue.
December 12
6:41 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the community at C Street and South Third Street and observed suspect Royce Hollister, 27, driving. Deputies knew Royce had a warrant out for his arrest. Upon search of Royce a weapon was found, and Royce was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony vandalism.
7:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Hannah Drive for a domestic battery, no arrests were made at this time.
December 13
2:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residence for security check on Sears Drive.
6:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision with property damage at Fall Avenue and Van Gogh Lane.
December 14
7:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft at the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing 32-year old female at the 500 block of South Third Street.
9:54 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Walnut Avenue and Logan Way and discovered individual was under searchable probation. A 31-year old male was issued a citation for possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
