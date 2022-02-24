Police Log February 14 to February 20

February 14
12:01 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Female subject was arrested for the charges of Inflict corporal injury on spouse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
8:10 a.m.: Security check in the 700 block of Skimmer Drive.
1:05 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 40 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
5:39 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Unable to locate manager of apartments to access the residence.
7:08 p.m.: Contact with manager and able to security check resident in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Female resident wanted to be transported to the hospital.
7:34 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Several juveniles were contacted and advised to leave the area. They complied.
10:49 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Nubian Street. Upon investigation there was no disturbance and no further action was taken at this time.
February 15
6:29 a.m.: Security check in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
12:23 p.m.: Assisted public works with securing a vacant building in the 15000 block of South Ninth Street.
2:23 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Male subject was contacted and detained for trespassing and refusing to leave the premises.
4:11 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 500 block of Franquette Street.
5:15 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:00 p.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
February 16
3:33 a.m.: Assisted Ambulance personnel in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive.
7:59 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Ward and Sperry Avenue.
8:27 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 200 block of North El Circulo.
9:40 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Vehicle was found in the area as reporting party misplaced where he had parked.
2:30 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of West Las Palmas and North First Street.
2:33 p.m.: Assisted Fire Department with securing residence in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive.
3:57 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1300 block of West Las Palmas. Deputies were unable to locate a person matching the description given in the area.
4:54 p.m.: Violation of a restraining order reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Male subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for the charge of violating a restraining order.
6:12 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Spoke with both parties and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
9:11 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Hoffman Court. Deputies spoke with both parties and resolved the issue between them. No further action taken at this time.
9:46 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival the female subject was gone and unable to be located.
February 17
3:41 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Park Center Drive.
3:44 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Washburn and Weber Avenue. Deputies contacted the subject who was parked facing the wrong direction. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
4:17 p.m.: Trailer reported being parked illegally in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Upon deputy’s arrival trailer was not blocking any driveways and was legally parked on the street. No further action was taken.
4:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of South Third Street. Contact made with 6 subjects who were cited with trespassing on the property.
4:53 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry and Rogers Road.
5:15 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the area of South Del Puerto and Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any juveniles matching the description given.
5:45 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 30 block of Jersey Lane. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
6:50 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:46 p.m.: During a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue deputies contacted a male with three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:23 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of C Street and South Second Street. Deputies contacted several people in the area that were lectured to not trespass on the property. All parties left the area without incident.
8:39 p.m.: Assault with a weapon reported in the 200 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival deputies made contact with a male subject who refused to obey orders. Subject was taken into custody after being struck by a less than lethal projectile. Deputies also contacted a female subject who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and she was transported to the Public Safety Center for her warrant.
February 18
8:24 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Female subject was contacted and agreed to leave the area.
4:20 p.m.: Disabled motorist reported in the area of West Las Palmas and North First Street. Deputies assisted with moving the vehicle out of the roadway.
6:33 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Garden Patch Way. Upon arrival verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
9:07 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival all parties agreed to go their separate ways and no further action was taken.
February 19
9:02 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street. Upon investigation no crimes were committed and no action was taken at this time.
1:47 p.m.: Littering/Trash dump reported in the area of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue.
4:50 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue.
7:21 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 300 block of South First Street. Deputies contacted the person who was waiting for a ride as his vehicle was disabled.
9:08 p.m.: Domestic battery reported in the 20 block of South Third Street. The male party was arrested for domestic violence charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 20
12:56 a.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
11:38 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of North Second Street. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate either party described by the reporting party.
6:34 p.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Third Street.
6:36 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of North First Street and Walnut Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate a female matching the description given in the area.
9:34 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the 300 block of South Third Street who was wanted for a warrant out of the Sheriff’s Department. The male refused to obey deputy’s orders and was taken into custody after a short altercation. He was arrested for his warrant and the charge of resisting arrest.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher's daily log.
