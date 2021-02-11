Police Log February 2 to February 8

Patterson Police Services received:
156 calls for service
62 traffic stops
February 2nd
3:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on Ward Avenue and James Burke Avenue.
6:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious person loitering in a parking lot on the 100 block of Ward Avenue. Robert Maltby, 29 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
8:16 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 600 block of Headley Lane where 5 windows were taken from newly built home.
10:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue for the report of suspicious circumstances.
11:32 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Second Street and M Street. Jorge Miranda, 56 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Criminal Threats of Violence, Resisting/deterring executive officer, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duties.
February 3rd
12:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue for a public nuisance at a gas station, Ulises Cruz, 29 was arrested and booked into the public safety center for interfering with lawful business.
February 4th
5:16 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Brook Hollow Drive for a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. Agustin Jimenez, 25 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for 3 misdemeanor warrants.
2:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for a fight, Jordan Garcia, 29 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for vehicle theft, use of unauthorized ID to get credit, possession/etc. of burglary tools, false identification to peace officer, receiving stolen property, and re-arrest/revoke probation/etc.
February 5th
6:23 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive for the report of a stolen white 2001 GMC Sierra truck with CA LP#:6V00762.
9:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue for the report and collection of found property.
2:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South Del Puerto Avenue and Sperry Avenue for a traffic collision with property Damage.
2:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bear Hollow Court for the report of a petty theft of license plate 6WJH012.
7:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road for a traffic collision with injuries.
10:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Second Street for a fight in an apartment complex, Nathaniel Garcia, 20 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with a kick out.
February 6th
4:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Sperry Avenue for a vehicle collision hit and run with property damage.
February 7th
5:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to East Las Palmas Avenue and Leverton Drive for a vehicle collision with minor injuries.
12:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Second Street for the report of a stolen gray 2006 Kia Sorento LP#: 8HGY755, which was later found in the City of Stockton involved in a hit and run accident.
2:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive for a subject acting intoxicated, Julian Ramirez, 20 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with a kick out.
8:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of I Street for the report of grand theft of a catalytic converter.
11:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rogers Road for the report of battery at a restaurant.
February 8th
7:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street for the report and collection of found property.
9:31 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a traffic collision with property damage.
3:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South First Street and Sperry Avenue for the recovery of a stolen blue 2014 Chevy Cruz.
5:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue for the report of lost property.
8:56 p.m.: While deputies were on patrol, two individuals were contacted, and a 27-year old male and 34-year old female were both cited for possession of controlled substances and controlled substances paraphernalia on Second Street.
9:35 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South First Street and Las Palmas Avenue. A 32-year-old male was cited for possession of controlled substances.
11:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 10 block of South Third Street for a traffic collision with property damage.
