Police Log February 20 to February 26

Patterson Police Services received 326 calls for service, conducted 101 traffic stops and issued 147 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from February 20 through February 26, 2023.
February 20
3:18 a.m.: Two vehicles were observed to be driving recklessly in the area of North Fifth Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon investigation deputies determined that two of the subjects had attempted to commit petty theft from the other subject on scene. Further investigation revealed that the two subjects had stolen items from other residents and they were arrested for receiving stolen property as well as the attempted petty theft charges. Both were transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:34 p.m.: Deputies were involved in a traffic pursuit along Bell Road. Male subject was detained for felony evading and trespassing charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:54 p.m.: Group of vehicles trespassing in the 20000 block of Bell Road. Deputies were involved in a pursuit with four vehicles, three of which were stopped by surrounding units. One vehicle evaded the deputies, but was found later by CHP as the driver had crashed into an orchard. Three of the four subjects were transported to the Public Safety Center with felony evading and trespassing charges. The fourth subject was cited to his parents.
7:10 p.m.: Male subject was contacted in the area of North Second Street and El Circulo that had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 21
10:23 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the area of Highway 33 and Eucalyptus Avenue. Both parties advised they were not arguing only visiting a memorial in the area. No further action taken.
1:33 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 600 block of L Street.
6:13 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Both parties were contacted, and no crimes had been committed. No further action was taken at this time.
February 22
5:46 a.m.: Vehicle reported blocking a driveway in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Driver was contacted and moved vehicle out of the area. No further action taken at this time.
8:50 a.m.: Burglary in progress reported in the 200 block of Franquette Street. Deputies contacted a male subject in the residence who was arrested for the burglary charges as well as vandalism of the residence.
8:29 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the area of Beaver Creek Drive.
8:44 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop for running a stop sign resulted in the driver not having a valid driver’s license. While inventorying the vehicle illegal drugs were found. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possession of illegal substances and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 23
1:22 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Upon contact the male subject advised he was waiting for someone to pick him up. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
3:42 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Walnut Avenue and North Hartley Street resulted in the driver of the vehicle having an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:23 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of North Second Street and M Street.
February 24
12:03 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Passerby reported five subjects in a physical dispute in the parking lot of local business. Deputies arrived on scene and found two subjects hugging. Issue was resolved.
8:53 a.m.: Warrant arrest in the 30 block of Del Puerto Avenue. Male subject was contacted and found to have an active warrant. Subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
February 25
2:29 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Employee and customers in an argument over pricing and store policy. Issue resolved by manager prior to deputy arrival.
10:32 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Hackney Street. Dating couple involved in a physical altercation near local park. Male half was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence.
February 26
1:05 a.m.: Security check requested in the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies arrived and found a physical altercation had taken placed between married couple. Female half was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence.
2:03 a.m.: Accident reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Park Center Drive. Deputies were unable to locate any involved parties or vehicles. Personal items were located in the area and deputies attempted to locate the owner.
3:27 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Reporting party stated personal items were stolen while at a local business. Deputies found the items at earlier call and returned them to their owner.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.