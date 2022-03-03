Police Log February 21 to February 27

February 21
2:56 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 100 block of Marguerite Lanes. Upon arrival deputies contacted a female and male subject. Both refused to give identification and were arrested for disobeying/delaying a peace officer. Further investigation will be conducted on this incident.
12:01 p.m.: Area check in the 500 block of Morning Glory Drive. Reporting party advised security system alerted to motion in the backyard. Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity or persons in the area.
5:55 p.m.: Assisted Fire Department with structure fire in the 700 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:07 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Deputies contacted two individuals in the area who were advised to leave. They complied and left the area.
February 22
8:18 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of East Las Palmas and North Hartley Street.
2:20 p.m.: Reporting party at Patterson Police Substation to report lost property.
10:42 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 200 block of Park Center Drive. Upon arrival deputies determined verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action was taken at this time.
February 23
5:05 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of North First Street and M Street.
11:45 a.m.: Male subject arrived at Patterson Police Services to turn himself in on outstanding warrant. He was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:00 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 400 block of Sanderling Drive. Male in the area trying to sell solar panels and advised he was from TID. TID contacted and they advised no one should be selling solar panels in their name. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate a male matching the description given.
2:15 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive.
2:19 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted several people who advised they were playing a game of “slap box” and not fighting. All parties agreed to leave the area and no further action was taken.
February 24
7:47 a.m.: Accident reported in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Red Robin Drive.
1:41 p.m.: Deputies contacted two subjects in the 13000 block of Baldwin Road. They were arrested for trespassing on the property and the male subject had a felony warrant for his arrest.
February 25
10:30 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Van Gogh Lane and Tissot Drive. Deputies placed a 72-hour notice on the vehicle.
11:45 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 100 block of Palomino Way.
9:05 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a female parked behind the business. Subject was lectured and released.
10:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject was contacted and advised to leave the area as he was reported to be aggressive with business customers. He agreed to leave the area. No further action taken.
10:51 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Headley Lane.
February 26
7:59 a.m.: Catalytic converter reported stolen in the 30 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
5:20 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted both parties. The female subject was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for the charge of Public Intoxication.
8:47 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. Deputies contacted the reporting party and the other party had left the area. Deputies were unable to contact the second party. No further action was taken at this time.
9:44 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of South Second Street and C Street.
11:44 p.m.: Security check made in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Assisted Fire Department with securing residence.
February 27
12:14 a.m.: Fight reported in the 30 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted reporting party. Further investigation will be conducted on this incident.
4:04 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Coroner’s Office in the 100 block of Fall Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: Vandalism of community mailboxes reported in the 800 block of Susan Street.
1:45 p.m.: Security check in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Sperry Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
