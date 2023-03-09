Police Log February 27 to March 5

Patterson Police Services received 253 calls for service, conducted 45 traffic stops and issued 110 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from February 27 through March 5, 2023.
February 27
8:31 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 300 block of Weber Avenue. Victim signed a citizen’s arrest, report taken.
9:25 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the 300 block of Poppy Avenue. Report taken.
1:00 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage in the 600 block of Ward Avenue, report taken.
2:12 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage in the 800 block of North Second Street. Report taken.
6:52 p.m.: Violation of a domestic violence order in the 1500 block of Marigold drive. Responsible contacted a second party regarding protected party. Report taken.
February 28
6:37 a.m.: Violation of a domestic violence order in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane. Deputies responded to a family fight, restrained party tried entering the home of the protected person. Responsible was found to be in violation, and was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:31 p.m.: Domestic battery reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Parties were involved in a physical altercation. Upon further investigation the primary aggressor was established but fled the scene. Report taken.
March 1
12:49 a.m.: Spousal abuse reported on Baldwin Road/Henley Parkway. Deputies responded to a physical altercation and found victim to have been assaulted, the responsible was contacted, detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
10:03 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 900 block of Ashbury Lane. Deputies were dispatched for a security check but found no crimes were committed.
8:32 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 30 block of South Third Street.
March 2
12:43 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 100 block of South Second Street.
1:01 p.m.: Passing bad checks reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
March 3
11:15 a.m.: Traffic collision with injuries on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
6:30 p.m.: Hit and run traffic collision on West Las Palmas Avenue at Ward Avenue. Report taken.
9:19 p.m.: Vandalism in the 300 block of South Third Street. Vehicle was found vandalized with $1000 damage. No suspect information, report taken.
March 4
8:38 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Locker storage broken into, $1500 worth of property. Report taken.
12:43 p.m.: Petty theft in the 50 block of South Third Street. Power tool taken, valued at $150, report taken.
2:13 p.m.: Driving under the influence on Calvinson Parkway at Baldwin Road. Subject collided with fire hydrant; subject was found to be intoxicated and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:40 p.m.: Child custody dispute reported to the substation. Report taken.
March 5
5:11 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 100 block of South Second Street. Vehicle window vandalized, report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.