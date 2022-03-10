Police Log February 28 to March 6

February 28
7:50 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of E and South Second Street.
9:25 a.m.: Catalytic converter reported stolen in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
5:48 p.m.: Contact with a male in the 100 block of North First Street with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
8:54 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Deputies contacted a male subject who was wanted for an outstanding warrant. The male was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center.
March 1
9:16 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 40 block of North Salado Avenue. Male subject was contacted and agreed to leave the area.
6:59 p.m.: Person down reported in the area of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Red Robin Drive. Ambulance transported subject to the hospital.
March 2
6:36 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 600 block of Lorelei Lane.
2:26 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
3:04 p.m.: Felony vandalism reported in the 600 block of M Street.
4:10 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of Mesquite Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted a female subject who was detained and arrested for the charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was transported and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:51 p.m.: During a theft investigation in the area of South First Street and Orange Avenue deputies contacted a male subject who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. During a search of his person deputies found a white crystal-like substance. The male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and his two warrants.
March 3
6:21 a.m.: Vandalism to a vehicle reported in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
8:05 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
9:34 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 400 block of Eider Drive.
1:08 p.m.: Embezzlement by employee reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
1:15 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1100 block of Jasmine Drive. Package stolen from porch.
March 4
7:25 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Ward Avenue.
8:37 a.m.: Embezzlement by employee reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:37 a.m.: Reporting party at Patterson Police Services to report their vehicle being stolen.
1:29 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 200 block of I Street.
6:51 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive.
9:45 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of North First Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was drunk in public. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
March 5
9:43 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Osprey Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue.
11:10 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of North Seventh Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted both parties. Female subject was arrested for domestic violence and vandalism charges. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:25 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen from the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
10:28 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Plaza and Salado Avenue.
March 6
9:24 a.m.: Attempted catalytic converter theft reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive.
3:30 p.m.: Catalytic converter reported stolen in the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue.
8:46 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
