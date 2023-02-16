Police Log February 6 to February 12

Patterson Police Services received 230 calls for service, conducted 78 traffic stops and issued 46 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from February 6 through February 12, 2023.
February 6
7:00 a.m.: Structure fire on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Ninth Street. Assisted with traffic control.
8:11 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 500 block of M Street. Subject cut fence and broke into containers.
12:57 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the 300 block of Franquette Street.
2:58 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 500 block of Hollyhock Circle. Catalytic converter stolen, report taken.
February 7
11:02 a.m.: Violation of a court order in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Responsible was gone on arrival and Information Belief warrant was granted.
9:00 p.m.: Petty theft in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was detained and found to be on probation. Responsible was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
11:43 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage on North Second Street at M Street. Report taken.
February 8
1:10 a.m.: Grand theft in the 1400 block of Angus Street. Shotgun reported stolen, report taken.
2:35 a.m.: Warrant arrest on Juarez Court at North First Street. Subject detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:14 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. Report taken.
3:35 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of North Ninth Street and Ward Avenue.
February 9
5:57 a.m.: Shots fired at dwelling/vehicle reported on Rosemary Drive at Hannah Drive. Subject contacted and after investigation was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
12:21 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was found to be swinging a knife and also was on probation. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
4:09 p.m.: Possession of loaded firearm reported on Wolfpack Court at Calvinson Parkway. Subject was contacted during a traffic stop and found to be unlicensed and in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
4:20 p.m.: Strong arm robbery reported in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Report taken.
6:14 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 200 blk of Dowitcher Drive. Subject was contacted during a service call and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
9:18 p.m.: Armed robbery in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Masked gunman approached victims and emptied their pockets and ran off. Subjects remain outstanding.
February 10
12:31 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Advised, animal control issue.
11:59 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Second Street. Report taken.
3:38 p.m.: Spousal abuse reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Victim reported physical abuse and strangulation. Responsible was contacted and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:38 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage on Ward Avenue at North Salado Avenue. Report taken.
4:28 p.m.: Violation of domestic violence reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Report taken.
February 11
5:07 p.m.: Traffic pursuit on West Marshall Road at Davis Road. Units were unable to locate.
5:42 p.m.: Residential burglary in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Suspect broke back windows and stole medications. Report taken.
7:30 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 200 block of Park Center Drive. Subject was booked without incident.
9:04 p.m.: Domestic violence in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
February 12
5:43 a.m.: Tampering with a vehicle in the 1100 block of Blue Heron. Report taken.
5:46 a.m.: Tampering with a vehicle reported in the 400 block of Roxanne Drive. Responsible was contacted and detained after pursuit and taken to the Public Safety Center.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
