Police Log February 7 to February 13

February 7
2:24 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Reporting party called back and advised male subject had left and no law enforcement assistance was needed. No further action taken at this time.
3:06 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of Bella Flora Lane and Calvinson Parkway. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate the male matching the description given.
8:30 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:07 p.m.: Mailbox broken into in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
4:40 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 600 block of Beck Creek Lane.
February 8
7:44 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Sycamore Avenue.
2:21 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 100 block of Barros Street. Verbal only and both parties went their separate ways. No further action taken at this time.
4:40 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of South Salado Avenue and South El Circulo. Deputies contacted a male subject in the area. No crimes had been committed and the male was lectured and released.
7:31 p.m.: Sound of fireworks reported in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive.
February 9
4:11 a.m.: Assisted the Coroner’s Office in the 400 block of Mayette Street.
9:28 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 200 block of K Street. Deputies contacted a female subject in the area who agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
10:29 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:30 a.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject in the 600 block of L Street who had an outstanding felony warrant. Subject was transported and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:32 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street.
3:01 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue. Upon arrival juveniles were not in the area and deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description given.
3:40 p.m.: Juveniles reported drinking alcohol in the 500 block of Amberina Court. Upon investigation juveniles were drinking soda not alcohol.
4:03 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 500 block of Roadrunner Drive.
5:20 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 200 block of Finster Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who agreed to leave the area.
8:06 p.m.: Accident with major injuries reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
February 10
7:16 a.m.: Found property reported in the 700 block of South Second Street.
7:50 a.m.: Assisting Livermore PD in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
9:32 a.m.: Stranded/disabled motorist reported in the area of Park Center Drive and Sperry Avenue.
7:08 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of South Second Street. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate the fire that was reported in the area.
8:50 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 100 block of North El Circulo. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anyone needing law enforcement assistance in the area.
February 11
10:27 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 100 block of Bella Flora Lane.
12:46 p.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 16000 block of Baldwin Road.
1:32 p.m.: Male refusing to leave business reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Upon arrival male agreed to leave the area.
1:50 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon investigation deputies contacted a male subject. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
8:07 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive. Upon contact both parties decided to separate, and no further action was taken.
11:49 p.m.: Assisted the Coroner’s Office in the 300 block of Red Robin Drive.
February 12
12:50 a.m.: Traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Baldwin and Orchard. No crimes committed and not further action taken.
3:54 a.m.: Area check in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. No suspicious persons or activity found in the area.
7:08 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of Ward Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate a male matching the description given.
8:20 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the area of North Seventh Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any persons matching the description given.
10:49 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Moray Way. This case is pending further investigation.
12:03 p.m.: Assisted Animal Control in the 200 block of Abelia Lane.
2:26 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
2:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of Plaza and West Las Palmas Avenue. Male vandalizing a TV in a shopping cart. Upon contact the male agreed to leave the area with his broken TV in tow.
4:15 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. No crimes only a verbal argument currently. No further action was taken.
8:20 p.m.: Security check in the 1300 block of Pinto Way. Deputies contacted an individual who did not need medical, or law enforcement assistance and no further action was taken at this time.
8:48 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of American Eagle Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate the reporting party and could not find anyone in the area in need of law enforcement assistance.
11:13 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of North First Street. Female party advised she was leaving the area for the night and did not need law enforcement assistance. No further action taken at this time.
February 13
12:39 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of South Third Street. Upon contact verbal only and no crime committed. No further action taken at this time.
2:18 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1500 block of Phlox Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any persons needing law enforcement assistance in the area.
5:08 a.m.: Accident reported in the area of Cliff Swallow Drive and Gold Creek Drive. Upon investigation driver of vehicle cited for driving under the influence and vehicle was towed.
9:40 a.m.: Male subject was contacted in the 1300 block of Beaver Creek Drive and arrested on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Male was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:32 p.m.: Battery reported in the area of North Del Puerto Avenue and Plaza.
2:23 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of North First Street.
4:17 p.m.: Criminal threats of violence reported in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Text messages threating and requesting money were sent to the reporting party. Reporting party did not send any money and wanted to report the scam to law enforcement.
7:46 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Park Center Drive and Keystone Pacific Parkway. Vehicle’s axle had snapped after driver was driving recklessly in the area.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
