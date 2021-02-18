Patterson Police Services received:
156 calls for service
62 traffic stops
February 9
3:19 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle on Stakes Street at Amelia Street. Felipe Mares Salcedo Jr, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out; vehicle was towed.
10:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of criminal threats on the 300 block of Poppy Avenue.
10:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of a domestic violence court order on the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
February 10
12:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue for a violation of domestic violence order. Trolang Carr, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for violating court order to prevent domestic violence.
2:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South Fourth Street for a suspicious vehicle casing a residential area. Jordan Garcia, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony grand theft: state of emergency, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and enhancement for crime committed while on bail.
4:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ivy Avenue for the report of a stolen white 1999 Honda Civic.
8:16 a.m.: Deputies were in a traffic pursuit with a stolen vehicle at Ward Avenue and Las Palmas Avenue. Crystal Wormuth, 33, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for evading peace officer: disregard for safety, vehicle theft, any person who receives known stolen vehicle, person in violation of 2800.1 drives pursued vehicle in opposite direction to highway traffic, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duties, enhancement for committing crime while on bail, and two misdemeanor warrants.
2:13 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant arrest on Sperry Avenue and West Las Palmas Avenue. Raul Canales, 35, was booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants.
4:16 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant arrest on the 400 block of South Fourth Street. Alfredo Castano, 28, was booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony warrant.
5:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Jasmine Drive at West Las Palmas Avenue for the report of a vehicle collision, hit and run with property damage.
February 11
5:50 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Shearwater Drive at Creekside Drive for a traffic collision with injuries.
11:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a traffic collision with property Damage.
6:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Milwood Drive for the report of a missing 27-year-old female.
6:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Scarlet Lane at Calvinson Parkway for a traffic collision with property Damage.
3:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of I Street for a security check of a residence. Andrew Perez, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery.
February 12
1:17 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for California Vehicle Code violation on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Mario Herrera, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one no bail warrant. Joseph Romero, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for three misdemeanor warrants.
