Police log from August 18 through August 24, 2020

Patterson Police Services received 173 calls for service, conducted 19 traffic stops, and issued 30 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from August 18 through August 24, 2020. The following is a sampling of those calls.
August 18
2:26 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Raul Canales, 35, for an outstanding warrant.
4:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a minor injury collision on East Las Palmas Avenue and Hartley Street.
5:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of North Second Street. Aakash Kumar, 22, was arrested and booked for battery.
8:19 p.m.: While patrolling the area on Mayette and Payne Street, deputies recognized a suspicious vehicle. Upon running the license plate through dispatch, the vehicle plate was reported stolen. Deputies detained Osbaldo Santoya, 25, after he was observed walking from the vehicle. Santoya was arrested and booked for enhancement for crime committed while on probation, possession of controlled substance and weapon, carrying a loaded firearm where the person is not listed as the owner with DOJ, bring or possess firearm on school/college, vehicle theft, any person who received known stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit crime, possess of a firearm with serial number and short barreled shotgun/rifle.
August 19
6:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle recovery.
9:13 a.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Gabrial Minjarez, 25, for an outstanding warrant on the 400 block of South I Street.
10:16 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of embezzlement on the 1200 block of Flicker Lane.
August 20
11:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:10 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 10000 block of Crows Landing Road. Deputies contacted the two subjects in the vehicle. A records check revealed Ramon Zavala, 25, was on probation. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a firearm. Antonio Serrato, 26, was arrested and booked for carry a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Zavala, 25, was booked for ex-felon with a firearm and rearrested/revoke probation.
August 21
2:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of Daylily Lane. Deputies arrested and booked Austin Goodwin, 24, for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
10:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of North Third Street. Deputies arrested and booked Francisco Neri, 32, for battery against co/non-cohabitating spouse and two outstanding warrants.
5:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
August 22
1:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a bike on the 200 block fo North Second Street.
9:22 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Second Street and Northmead Way. Deputies contacted Juan Lopez, 40. A records check of Lopez revealed an outstanding warrant. Lopez was booked without incident.
August 23
4:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
5:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1400 block of Phlox Drive.
11:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a traffic collision on North First and Washburn Street. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female, 27, who was involved in the collision. The female displayed objective signs of intoxication. She was issued a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported by ambulance for minor injuries.
August 24
8:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a theft on the 1200 block of Blue Flax Drive.
9:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of gas on the 200 block of Poppy Avenue.
9:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen trailer on Poppy and Dahlia Avenue.
11:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 100 block of South El Circulo.
2:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight after a witness reported seeing a male push a juvenile against a vehicle on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Timothy Sims, 38, was arrested and booked for willful harm or injury to child, child neglect by person adjudicated as parent, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia.
5:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.