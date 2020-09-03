Police log from August 25 through August 31

Patterson Police Services received 115 calls for service, conducted 43 traffic stops and issued 48 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from August 25 through August 31. The following is a sampling of those calls.
August 25
2:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Sperry and Ward Avenue.
August 26
8:26 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Rogers Road and Keystone Pacific Parkway. A records check of the male, 34, confirmed he had an outstanding warrant out of Merced. The male was issued a citation for the warrants with a promise to appear.
6:42 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates on the 800 block of Sweetwood Lane. Deputies contacted the driver Victor Torres, 22. Torres initially gave deputies a false name after he was contacted. With a consent to search the vehicle, deputies found a loaded firearm. Torres was arrested and booked for having a loaded firearm in public on person or vehicle, carry a loaded firearm where the person is not listed with the Department of Justice as the registered owner and false ID to peace officer.
August 27
10:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen license plate on the 500 block of F Street.
1:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance of two males harassing customers on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Both males were contacted and a records check of Demarria Powell, 28, revealed he was wanted for prior felony charges and two misdemeanor warrants. Powell was booked without incident.
August 28
2:32 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South First and E Street and contacted Amanda Flores, 30. A records check of Flores revealed she had an outstanding warrant. Flores was booked without incident.
8:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Las Palmas Avenue and Second Street.
August 29
11:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
August 30
11:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
4:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of I Street. Deputies arrested and booked Carlos Arrizon, 33, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and an outstanding warrant.
August 31
11:33 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue after witnessing a vehicle doing a “donut” in the middle of the intersection. Deputies contacted the 17-year-old male driver. A records check revealed he was driving without a driver’s license. The male was released to his mother after he was issued a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and the vehicle was towed.
11:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance between neighbors on the 1200 block of Sweet Briar Drive.
8:50 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Aaliyah Rogers, 22. A records check of Rogers revealed she had an outstanding warrant. Rogers was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
