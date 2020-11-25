Police log from November 17 through November 22, 2020

Patterson Police Services received 132 calls for service, conducted 61 traffic stops and issued 42 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from November 17 through November 22. The following is a sampling of those calls.
November 17
4:16 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop in the South Park downtown due to loud yelling. Robert Vicochea, 59, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kick out.
6:46 p.m.: Deputies were conducting proactive patrols and contacted Randy Heldstab, 37, and Marcos Chavez, 36, on the 600 block of Berlin Way. A search of their persons revealed they were carrying two large amounts of methamphetamine, two scales and $3,000 cash. Both were arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center. Randy was booked for possession for sales of methamphetamine and Post Release Community Supervision Flash hold; while Marcos was booked for being an unlicensed driver.
7:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the violation of a court order on the 300 block of Chase Street. Rigoberto Lopez, 44, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for willfully disobeying court order.
10:06 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the area of South Ninth Street and Sperry Avenue and recognized Melissa Torrez, 33, as having one felony warrant out of Stanislaus County. Melissa was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
November 18
No calls reported.
November 19
12:53 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of South Second Street for a vehicle code violation, probation search revealed the 39-year-old male was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The male was cited for possession of controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
4:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on Highway 33 and North Second Street.
4:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a traffic collision with property damage on South Second Street.
6:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call for a petty theft on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Cole Tyler, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of device, instrument or paraphernalia.
9:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of K Street. Elijah Rios, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or GBI force and vandalism.
November 20
10:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
12:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of domestic violence court order on the 300 block of Unidad Court. No arrests were made at this time.
12:58 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up on a missing persons report on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. The missing person was located.
8:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision on Sperry Avenue and West Las Palmas Avenue.
November 21
9:40 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight and resulted in assisting with a domestic violence standby on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive.
3:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling on the 500 block of Clover Avenue. No arrests made at this time.
November 22
5:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen burgundy 1995 Honda Accord on the 500 block of Triana Drive.
6:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle burglary on the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the recovery of the burgundy 1995 Honda Accord.
9:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of K Street. No arrests were made at this time.
10:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of petty theft on the 500 block of Sears Drive.
1:03 p.m.: Deputies observed Miguel Mendoz, 34, stealing items from KB Homes on Sycamore and Pamela Avenue. Miguel was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for CCW on person; loaded, felony grand theft: state emergency, carry a loaded firearm where the person. Possession of controlled substance/possession of loaded firearm, grand theft and possession of a switchblade knife.
3:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1000 block of Winter Lane.
3:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:15 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic pursuit for traffic collision into patrol vehicle on Davis Road and West Marshall Road.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.