Police Log January 10 to January 16

January 10
7:42 a.m.: Accident with property damage at Baldwin Avenue and Cliff Swallow Drive.
10:43 a.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
1:11 p.m.: Annoying phone calls to 911 reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street. Deputies contacted male who was arrested for misuse of 911 emergency line and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:54 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported at 5 Plaza. Vehicle versus a bicyclist. Ambulance advised patient with minor injuries transported to hospital.
2:55 p.m.: Wallet was turned into Patterson Police Services. Wallet was returned to owner without incident.
7:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of E Street and South First Street. Deputies contacted person, lectured them to not be trespassing on Railroad property and released them.
11:44 p.m.: Possible theft reported in the area of Pipit Drive and West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anything suspicious in the area.
January 11
1:12 a.m.: Male refusing to leave the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue was found to have an active warrant. Male was arrested, transported and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:11 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of Rogers Road and Zacharias Road. Upon contact it was found that the subject’s vehicle had become stuck in the mud alongside the roadway. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
12:23 p.m.: Identity theft report in the 400 block of Thrush Drive.
12:32 p.m.: Security check in the area of Ward Avenue and West Las Palmas Avenue. Reporting party called about a male subject walking in the area and possibly needing assistance. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description given by the reporting party.
3:42 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted individuals in the area and advised them to leave the area or be ticketed for trespassing.
5:10 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 2900 block of Speno Drive reported. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate a subject matching the description the reporting party had given.
January 12
8:58 a.m.: Tagging reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: Possible trespassing reported in the 800 block of South Second Street. Upon arrival deputies cleared the structures and no one was located inside structures.
11:25 a.m.: Reporting party at the Patterson Police Services to report a domestic violence incident. Male subject was contacted and arrested for domestic violence charge.
11:36 a.m.: Public nuisance call in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Female subject possibly drunk in public. Upon arrival female had left the area and two other individuals were contacted and asked to leave the area. Both complied.
3:48 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the area of Weber Avenue and East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:31 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Upon arrival deputies concluded no crimes occurred and no further action was taken at this time.
9:16 p.m.: Male subject contacted with outstanding felony warrant for his arrest in the 1400 block of Hunter Creek Drive. Transported and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 13
7:17 a.m.: Pickup reported stolen in the 500 block of Traina Drive.
7:39 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: Catalytic converter reported stolen in the 1400 block of Wood Creek Drive.
10:57 a.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the area of North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: Report of indecent exposure in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue. Male was contacted, arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center.
5:38 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of I Street. Upon arrival deputies found a female subject who needed medical assistance. Ambulance transported the female to the hospital.
8:15 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 800 block of Olive Avenue.
10:09 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 400 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 14
3:21 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1300 block of Pinto Way. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity in the area.
8:55 a.m.: Petty theft of trash can reported in the 30 block of Image Court.
10:22 a.m.: Family fight in the 600 block of Spooner Court. Upon investigation verbal fight only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
3:45 p.m.: Verbal fight in the area of Ward Avenue and American Eagle Avenue. Upon investigation verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
3:51 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 600 block of Logan Way.
11:30 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 500 block of South Third Street.
January 15
2:35 a.m.: Security check of a vehicle in the area of Baldwin and Henley Parkway resulted in a male subject being arrested for driving under the influence. The vehicle was towed and the male subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:09 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 600 block of Wanzia Court.
3:42 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies made contact with juveniles in the area and determined no crimes had been committed. No further action taken at this time.
8:15 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Before deputies could respond female subject left the area and reporting party advised they didn’t need any further assistance at this time.
9:11 p.m.: Assist to ambulance in the 200 block of North Hartley Street. Juvenile subject was transported to hospital by ambulance.
10:35 p.m.: Deputies made contact with a male subject in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 16
6:18 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival the male half of the fight was no longer at residence. Further investigation pending on this incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.