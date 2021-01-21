Police Log January 12 to January 18

Patterson Police Services received:
153 Calls for service
90 Traffic stops
January 12th
1:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle collision hit and run with property damage on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Ward Avenue for a suspicious person attempting to gain access to a pick-up truck. Rafael Castillo, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for forge/alter vehicle registration, possession of device, instrument, or paraphernalia to inject/smoke substance, and driving when license is suspended/revoked for DUI/drugs/alcohol.
11:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South Fourth Street to family fight which was recorded. Hector Alfaro, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against co- or non-cohabitating spouse.
1:59 p.m.: Deputies followed up on 72-hour vehicle code warnings, and discovered a vehicle was stolen. A Toyota pick up truck was recovered and towed per registered owners’ request on the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue.
3:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a felony vandalism of a business on the 20 block of North Del Puerto Avenue.
4:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on the 600 block of Logan Way.
10:51 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue. Michael Harnack, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
January 13th
10:22 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South Second Street at E Street Francisco Suarez, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety center for one felony warrant.
12:21 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic pursuit with an individual driving a confirmed stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
12:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the collection of found property on the 500 block of Clover Avenue.
1:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
2:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a follow-up investigation regarding fraudulent checks on the 15000 block of Baldwin Road.
January 14th
4:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on the 1200 block of Cliff Swallow Drive.
5:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of domestic order on the 600 block of Spooner Court.
2:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for report and collection of found property on the 200 block of Red Robin Drive.
3:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of unlawful sexual intercourse on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a spousal abuse on the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Neco Yarbough, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for five felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants.
9:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a battery on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 15th
7:11 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Rogers Road at Keystone Pacific Parkway. A 20-year-old male was cited for driving when license is suspended/revoked for DUI/drugs/alcohol, and vehicle was towed.
9:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
10:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious person on Bartch Avenue at Highway 33. Alfredo Castano, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
11:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of battery on the 40 block of Rogers Road.
6:51 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on a health and safety violation on the 500 block of Philomena Court.
January 16th
12:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
1:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight which resulted in a domestic violence standby on the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
9:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report and tow of a suspicious vehicle that appeared abandoned on the 2900 block of Renzo Lane.
3:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of South Third Street. Christopher Faria, 39, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or great bodily injury.
January 17th
4:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
January 18th
10:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision hit and run with injuries on the 400 block of Eider Drive.
3:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
7:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Horizon Lane for the report of credit card fraud using PayPal account to purchase domino pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.