Police Log January 16 to 22

Patterson Police Services received 252 calls for service, conducted 52 traffic stops and issued 29 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from January 16 through January 22, 2023.
January 16
3:04 p.m.: Warrant arrest made in the 200 block of South Third Street.
3:34 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 400 block of Placer Creek Drive. No suspect information, report taken.
7:56 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1400 block of Samantha Creek Drive. Suspect identified, information and belief warrant was granted for arrest.
January 17
3:44 a.m.: Gunshot sounds heard on North Sixth Street at M street. Deputies responded and were unable to locate.
7:46 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 700 block of North Hartley. Broken window for entry. Report taken.
10:51 p.m.: Grand theft in the 400 block of North Second Street. Suspect stole money from under carpet. Report taken.
January 18
3:52 p.m.: Shooting at occupied dwelling. Reporting party reported vehicle was shot at the night prior. Report taken.
7:18 p.m.: Fight reported on Juarez Court at North First Street. Deputies responded and contacted a subject with a warrant. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:22 p.m.: Stalking reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. Information and belief warrant authorized.
10:36 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the 500 block of Berlin Way. Report taken.
January 19
12:15 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the 2900 block of Annamarie Avenue.
4:14 p.m.: Violation of a court order in the 500 block of Osprey. Report taken.
4:43 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Pizza taken off counter without paying. Report taken.
January 20
12:28 a.m.: Public nuisance in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and asked subject to leave.
1:55 p.m.: Spousal abuse in the 700 block of Bonneau. Responsible party was contacted and found to have assaulted and caused pain. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
4:01 p.m.: Petty theft, mail theft in the 600 block of Kinshire Way. Mail was stolen of mailboxes report taken.
9:47 p.m.: Under the influence of drugs in the 1100 block of Pipit Drive. Responsible party was found to be destroying property and under the influence. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
January 21
3:14 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 400 block of Ridge Creek. Music was turned off.
12:23 p.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1100 block of Bullfinch Drive. No music heard.
10:04 p.m.: Driving under the influence in the 1700 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Subject was contacted during DUI checkpoint. Subject displayed obvious signs of intoxication. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
January 22
12:20 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors in the 300 block of B Street. No crimes committed; parties separated.
12:02 p.m.: Petty theft in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Responsible stole RPs cat. Report taken.
12:12 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of South El Circulo.
10:26 p.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Samantha Creek. Report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
