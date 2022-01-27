Police Log January 17 to January 23

January 17
2:46 a.m.: Deputies observed a vehicle swerving and no headlamps on during darkness in the area of Orange and Locust Avenue. Upon investigation the driver was found to be under the influence and California Highway Patrol took over the arrest portion of the case.
7:48 a.m.: Trailer reported stolen in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:51 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the area of Zacharias Road and Raines Road. Upon contacting a male subject he had outstanding warrants and was booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:32 p.m.: Juvenile missing from the 100 block of North Fifth Street and reporting party on Sixth Street reporting a juvenile in front of their residence. Upon investigation it was found to be the same juvenile reported missing. Juvenile was reunited with mother on Fifth Street.
10:55 p.m.: Male reported down in the 20 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject who was highly intoxicated. The subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
January 18
2:10 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of Millwood Lane and Oakwood Lane. Upon arrival deputies located a male subject who was clear of wants and warrants. No other suspicious activity was located in the area.
11:10 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 16000 block of Highway 33.
12:41 p.m.: Three people contacted in the area of Del Puerto Canyon Road and aquaduct. Subjects were advised to leave the area to avoid being ticketed for trespassing.
6:50 p.m.: Trailer stolen in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 19
1:34 a.m.: Report of a kidnapping in the 300 block of South Third Street. Deputies arrived and contacted the male subject who was arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping charges. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:13 p.m.: Violation of a restraining order reported in the 600 block of Spooner Court. Upon arrival the subject had left the area and deputies were unable to contact him.
January 20
10:17 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Upon arrival verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
10:49 p.m.: Family fight reported in 500 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival the involved male had left the area. The reporting party advised verbal only. No further action taken at this time.
January 22
1:33 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Baldwin Road and Calvinson Parkway.
4:00 p.m.: Reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Red Robin Drive.
4:01 p.m.: Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Horizon Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival the contacted a male subject with an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. Subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:27 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Mayette Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was under the influence of alcohol. The male was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:05 a.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Upon arrival deputies made contact with a male subject who was arrested for domestic violence charges and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:49 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 600 block of Spooner Court.
11:36 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 400 block of M Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted owner of property who was cleaning up after fire from earlier in the night.
January 23
9:05 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Curlew Court. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was arrested for battery charges. The subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:21 p.m.: Noise disturbance in the 50 block of Nostalgia Avenue. Subject agreed to lower the music and was advised they would be ticketed if deputies had to come back.
