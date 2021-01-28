Police Log January 19 to January 24

Patterson Police Services received:
88 calls for service
51 traffic stops
January 19
6:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a traffic collision with property damage.
8:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fifth Street for a follow-up regarding the return of missing 17-year-old juvenile female.
5:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for the report of a felony vandalism. Rhonda Green, 62, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony Vandalism by keying a vehicle.
6:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on James Burke Avenue and Kestrel Drive.
January 20
11:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane for the report of petty theft of a ring doorbell.
January 21
12:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on West Las Palmas and Sperry Avenue throwing objects at passing vehicles. Gregorio Ponce, 43, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and for three misdemeanor warrants.
9:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Logan Way and Littleton Drive. The vehicle was towed for being abandoned with expired registration.
2:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of North Third Street. The responsible party agreed to leave the scene.
January 22
7:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision hit and run with property damage on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
8:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Miguel Solorio, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Corporal Injury to Spouse.
5:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a violation of court order to the 200 block of South Fifth Street; no arrests have been made at this time.
5:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
January 23
5:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
January 24
2:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight which resulted in a domestic violence standby on the 300 block of Summer Phlox Lane.
12:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on West Las Palmas Avenue and Ward Avenue.
6:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight with resulted in a domestic violence standby on the 70 block of James Burke Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched a subject who appears to be intoxicated on the 40 block of Rogers Road. Alberto Flores, 27 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being Drunk in Public with a kick out and his vehicle was towed.
January 25
12:42 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for California Vehicle Code violation on Mary Jane Avenue and Arambel Drive. Javier Navarrete, 35, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
5:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Second Street for the report of a subject brandishing a weapon, no arrests have been made at this time.
3:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on Walnut Avenue and Sycamore Avenue.
