Police Log January 2 to January 8

Patterson Police Services received 167 calls for service, conducted 28 traffic stops and issued 14 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from January 2, 2023 through January 8, 2023.
January 2
11:16 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of Clover and Sperry Avenues. Fire Department arrived to assist with putting out a fire that transient people had started in the area.
11:16 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Carly Creek Drive. Verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
2:37 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of North Hartley Street and East Las Palmas Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited for driving under the influence.
5:24 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 400 block of Rogers Road.
9:30 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street.
January 3
9:18 a.m.: Report of a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of Paint Way.
11:36 a.m.: Report of credit card fraud in the 1100 block of Fountain Grass Drive.
1:51 p.m.: Male subject refusing to leave business reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival the male subject refused to cooperate with deputies and was arrested for resisting arrest and trespassing. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 4
12:45 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
8:33 p.m.: Family fight in the 500 block of Morning Glory Drive. Upon arrival male subject had left the area and deputies were unable to locate him.
9:46 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle located in the area of Keystone Boulevard and Keystone Pacific Parkway. Deputies contacted a male subject with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 5
1:33 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the 300 block of Summer Phlox Lane.
1:50 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:57 p.m.: Male subject reported being assaulted in the area of E Street and South Third Street. Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
January 6
9:33 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 2900 block of Annamarie Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: Single vehicle accident reported in the area of South Ninth and E Street. The driver of the vehicle was cited for driving under the influence.
8:08 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Headley Lane. Upon contact deputies detained a male subject who was later transported to the Public Safety Center on charges of domestic violence.
11:14 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Tissot Drive. Upon arrival the male subject had left the area and was unable to be located by deputies.
January 7
4:45 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen from the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive.
12:43 p.m.: Petty theft from a vehicle reported in the 100 block of Brangus Lane.
9:55 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the area of West Las Palmas and Sperry Avenue who had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 8
12:01 a.m.: Male called for assistance in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue as he was lost and could not find his way home. Deputies assisted the male in returning to his residence.
8:09 a.m.: Petty theft of a license plate reported in the 600 block of Lorelei Lane.
10:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the area of Brook Hollow Drive and Ward Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description given by the reporting party.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
