Police Log January 23 to January 29

Patterson Police Services received 218 calls for service, conducted 37 traffic stops and issued 11 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from January 23 through January 29, 2023.
January 23
5:46 a.m.: Traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue at Park Center Drive.
10:39 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Subjects cut through chain fence. Report taken.
3:16 p.m.: Public nuisance on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue. Subjects found pan handling, they were asked to leave.
January 24
10:12 a.m.: Petty theft in the 500 block of I Street. Subject stole blanket from inside of church. No charges filed.
12:26 p.m.: Petty theft in the 50 block of South Third Street. Tools and propane tank taken. Report made.
3:43 p.m.: Mutual combat on Heartland Ranch Avenue at Red Robin Drive.
4:51 p.m.: Mail theft in the 1200 block of Swan Drive. Report taken.
5:34 p.m.: Disturbance on Walnut Avenue at North Hartley. Subjects were riding their bikes in traffic.
January 25
1:22 a.m.: Petty theft in the 140 block of Dylan Creek Drive. Motorcycle parts stolen off bike. Report taken.
7:00 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 500 block of Ward Avenue. Business was broken into and various items were taken, no suspect info. Report taken.
8:21 a.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. Report taken.
1:52 p.m.: Armed robbery on Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
4:16 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was escorted off the property.
January 26
12:33 p.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon on North El Circulo at North Salado Avenue. Responsible was on-viewed assaulting victim on the roadway. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
7:33 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Keystone Boulevard. Juvies were asked to leave.
8:22 p.m.: Petty theft on Zacharias Road at Baldwin Road. Lectured and released.
9:01 p.m.: Resisting arrest on Sycamore Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue. Subject ran into orchard and after establishing perimeter and assistance, subject was unable to be located.
January 27
6:15 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Broken window and ransacked. Report taken.
9:47 a.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subjects observed trying to theft merchandise. Report taken.
1:10 p.m.: Robbery alarm in the 100 block of South Second Street.
1:23 p.m.: Terrorist threats in the 900 block of Ashbury Lane. Civil dispute.
6:50 p.m.: Drunk in public arrest in the 600 block of Rosemary Drive. Transported to the PSC.
9:41 p.m.: Shots fired on Hwy 33. Unable to locate.
January 28
3:48 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 200 block of North Seventh Street. Checked and no signs of forced entry.
8:22 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Cargo container cleared overnight.
4:41 p.m.: Suspicious person on South Fifth Street at E Street.
7:59 p.m.: Area check in the 300 block of Summer Phlox, subject flashing light into home. Deputies unable to locate.
8:48 p.m.: Burglary alarm in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. No signs of forced entry.
10:23 p.m.: Reckless driving on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street. subject was on-viewed reckless driving and was cited and vehicle was towed.
January 29
3:25 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 200 block of North Fifth Street. Party was over and music was shut off.
5:07 a.m.: Shots heard in the 500 block of Millwood Drive and when deputies responded, unable to locate.
7:43 a.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Report taken.
6:38 p.m.: Driving under the influence on West Las Palmas Avenue at Sperry Avenue. Traffic collision. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
