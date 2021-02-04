Police Log January 26 to February 1

Patterson Police Services received
134 calls for service
66 traffic stops
January 26
6:23 a.m.: While Deputies were patrolling the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue they noticed a suspicious parked vehicle, a records check revealed the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
3:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
6:05 p.m.: Deputies followed up on an investigation on the 1000 block of Gannet Lane. Carlos Amezcua, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants.
6:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the vandalism of a vacant home on the 500 block of Sunflower Drive.
10:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Baldwin Road for the report of a stolen green 1998 Honda Accord which was recovered in Turlock.
January 27
5:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle hit and run with property damage on Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
8:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a 13-year-old runaway female juvenile on the 1300 block Horizon Lane.
11:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of mail theft from community mailboxes on the 400 block of Penguin Court.
11:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a lost firearm on the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
6:11 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the 500 block of South Second Street.
January 28
6:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision hit and run with property damage on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
12:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of theft from bank account on the 100 block of Lilac Avenue.
12:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Penguin Court for the report of credit card fraud from stolen mail; Video surveillance collected.
1:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a residential burglary on the 500 block of Meghan Drive.
4:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of credit card fraud from stolen mail on the 100 block of Lilac Avenue.
6:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vandalism of a vacant residence on the 500 block of Sunflower Drive.
7:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing 18-year-old male on the 1400 block of Nubian Street.
January 29
10:00 a.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the collection of video surveillance on Rogers Road at Sperry Avenue.
10:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of mail theft from community mailboxes on the 400 block of Penguin Court.
2:04 p.m.: While on patrol near South Ninth Street and Madrone Lane deputies observed a suspicious subject leaving a fenced in residence. Alfred Castano, 29, was recognized by deputies as being on probation. Castano was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for burglary in the second degree and receiving stolen property.
January 30
No calls for service to report.
January 31
11:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South Second Street and Sperry Avenue to a family fight. Stephen Grant, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
5:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bullfinch Drive for the report of a stolen vehicle. Nathan Sanders, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for vehicle theft, attempted receiving property, delaying/obstructing an officer in performing duties, false ID to peace officer, possession of controlled substances and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
11:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a felony vandalism to a residence on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane.
February 1
8:58 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue. Leroy Cole, 61, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants.
10:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of domestic battery on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road for the report of child abuse. Amori Rossameral, 19, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for willful harm or injury to child, and criminal threats of violence.
