Police Log January 3 to January 9

January 3
6:41 a.m.: Reported stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
6:50 a.m.: Reported stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Stone Creek Lane.
2:27 p.m.: Security check in the 100 block of North El Circulo. Deputies found no crimes committed and no need of law enforcement assistance.
January 4
2:58 a.m.: Area check in the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity.
3:53 a.m.: Assist ambulance with call in the 200 block of Park Center Drive.
6:31 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive. Upon arrival vehicle was not parked legally and was tagged with a 72-hour notice.
11:10 a.m.: Assisted Tracy Police Department in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
2:07 p.m.: Assisted Hayward Police Department in the 50 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
2:52 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 300 block of North Hartley Street.
4:49 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Upon arrival the male subject agreed to leave the area and was lectured and released.
10:51 p.m.: Subject was contacted in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue with an active warrant for his arrest. Subject was detained and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 5
10:26 a.m.: Reports of a nude female in the 300 block of C Street. Upon arrival deputies located a fully clothed female subject with active warrants. The female subject was detained, arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:35 p.m.: Lost cell phone reported in the 600 block of Finster Street. Citizen found phone and returned it to owner.
4:43 p.m.: Subjects contacted in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive with active warrants out of Sacramento for the male. Male was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:19 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue reported. Upon arrival two parties were advised to leave the area and complied with deputy’s request.
6:48 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S El Circulo. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who refused to leave the area. Male was arrested for trespassing and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
January 6
12:30 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description given.
1:28 p.m.: Large boulder reported in the roadway at South Del Puerto Avenue and E Street. Public Works called to assist with removal of boulder that was blocking traffic.
4:42 p.m.: Public nuisance call in the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Male subject asked to leave the area and complied.
7:34 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Ward Avenue and Bartch Avenue.
9:47 p.m.: Two vehicles speeding in the area of South Second Street and E Street. Deputies contacted one driver who was arrested for speeding and reckless driving and the vehicle was towed.
10:04 p.m.: Grand theft of catalytic converter in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive.
January 7
10:14 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of I Street. Upon arrival male subject agreed to leave the area.
7:53 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate the suspected parties and the investigation is ongoing.
January 8
8:08 p.m.: Noise complaint in the 100 block of Leverton Drive. Upon arrival deputies advised subject to cease noise or be ticketed for disturbing the peace. Subject ceased the noise and no further action was taken.
10:59 p.m.: Fight in the 20 block South Third Street with several individuals involved. Upon arrival two subjects continued to fight and one subject resisted deputy’s commands. Male subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for resisting arrest and drunk in public.
January 9
11:51 a.m.: Verbal fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Road. Upon arrival no crimes committed, and no further action taken at this time.
12:16 p.m.: Accident with property damage in the area of North First Street and Walnut Avenue.
1:05 p.m.: Attempted grand theft of catalytic converter in the 1200 block of Sweet Pea Drive.
5:30 pm: Accident property damage in the area of Sperry and South Second Street.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
