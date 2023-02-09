Police Log January 30 to February 5

Patterson Police Services received 258 calls for service, conducted 86 traffic stops and issued 88 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from January 30, 2023 to February 5, 2023.
January 30
10:43 a.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Mayette Street.
1:01 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of South Second Street. Deputies contacted several individuals and they advised there had been no fight in the area.
10:37 p.m.: Contact made with subjects who had a warming fire in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Fire was extinguished and no further action was taken.
January 31
1:11 a.m.: Driver with medical condition contacted in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Family member contacted and took care and custody of driver and vehicle.
12:31 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 100 block of South El Curculo.
5:54 p.m.: Male subject contacted in the 500 block of Moray Way with an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
7:33 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop on Sperry Avenue resulted in deputies finding the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:15 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of American Eagle. Deputies contacted one of the subjects. The other subject was gone upon arrival. Further investigation is being conducted on this incident.
February 1
1:00 a.m.: Fire reported in the area of North Second Street and I Street. Fire Department responded and deputies did not locate anyone in the area.
10:59 p.m.: Female driver contacted in the 100 block of Peach Blossom Lane who was driving erratically. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 2
2:45 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 500 block of Park Center Drive.
5:59 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
11:05 p.m.: RV on fire reported in the 300 block of Sperry Avenue. Fire Department responded to scene and deputies assisted with traffic control.
February 3
7:46 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of H Street and North El Circulo.
1:44 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive who was wanted for assault charges. She was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:16 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the 600 block of Totman Court.
2:32 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:35 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of North Ninth Street and Ward Avenue.
February 4
8:08 a.m.: Hit and run with injuries reported in the area of Shearwater Drive and Henley Parkway.
11:02 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 400 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies conducted an area search, but were unable to locate anyone around the location searched and no suspicious activity noted.
February 5
8:12 a.m.: Vandalism of a vehicle reported in the 200 block of Orchid Lane.
9:28 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. Both parties separated and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
8:06 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Sperry and South Del Puerto Avenue resulted in deputies contacting a male subject with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The male subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
