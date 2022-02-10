Police Log January 31 to February 6

January 31
1:46 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Deputies contacted a male subject and he agreed to leave the area. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
9:51 a.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon reported in the 200 block of North Seventh Street. A subject was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for the assault.
10:54 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
11:33 a.m.: During a traffic stop the passenger of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and was cited and released for the warrant at the scene.
12:50 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival one party was gone. The other party advised argument only verbal, no damages to property and no crimes committed. No further action was taken.
4:53 p.m.: Missing juvenile located in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive. Male subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:28 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon contact deputies towed the vehicle as the tags were expired by eight years.
February 1
1:28 a.m.: Assisted Atwater Police Department with a vehicle that they had stopped. Upon contacting owner of vehicle it was found they had sold the vehicle previously.
12:52 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
1:43 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1400 block of Phlox Drive. Upon contacting male deputies determined no crime had been committed and male agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
February 2
10:58 a.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Fourth Street. Upon arrival deputies made contact with a male subject who was not in need of law enforcement or medical assistance. No further action taken at this time.
1:23 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Male subject contacted and agreed to leave the area.
9:53 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of East Las Palmas and North Hartley Street.
February 3
1:23 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1200 block of Grebe Lane. Deputies contacted an intoxicated male in the area causing a disturbance. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:46 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue. Female subject was contacted and found to be intoxicated. She was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:35 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
11:45 p.m.: Grand theft of catalytic converter reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
February 4
9:00 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
9:36 a.m.: Accident with property damages report in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
2:13 p.m.: Disabled/stranded motorist reported in the area of West Main and Jennings Road. Upon contact subject was picking up trash from the side of the roadway.
4:10 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
4:52 p.m.: Deputies made contact with a subject who had an open container in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Subject was lectured and released.
6:54 p.m.: Traffic stop in the area of C Street and South Second Street resulted in contact with a male subject who had an outstanding warrant. The subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 5
10:48 a.m.: Subject refusing to leave business in the 100 block of South Fourth Street. Deputies contacted the subject, lectured him and he agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
7:52 p.m.: Community oriented policing in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Vehicle with the light on in the interior. Owner of the vehicle was contacted and turned off the interior light before battery was drained.
11:45 p.m.: While deputies were checking the bars they contacted a female subject who had outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
February 6
12:56 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of Ridge Creek Lane. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was arrested for criminal threats of violence. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:30 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the area of Morning Glory and Rosemary Drive.
10:12 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon contacting the male subject, he agreed to leave the business. No further action taken at this time.
10:59 a.m.: Vandalism to a vehicle reported in the 100 block of South Third Street.
3:13 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 400 block of Vicki Lynn Lane.
4:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of South Third Street. All parties left the area prior to deputy contacting them.
7:03 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. Upon investigation verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.