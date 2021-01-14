Police Log January 5 through January 11

Patterson Police Services received:
147 calls for service
January 5
7:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of mail theft from a community mailbox on the 500 block of Osprey Drive.
12:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision, hit and run with property damage on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
6:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of petty theft of packages taken from porch on the 700 block of Beachwood Lane.
9:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Sperry Avenue for a shooting at a house, a suspect was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Stalking, enhancement for crime committed while on bail, discharge BB gun to inhabited dwelling, vehicle and unlicensed driver.
January 6
9:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Baldwin Road for the report of Residential burglary.
January 7
8:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to North Ninth Street and West Las Palmas Avenue for a subject drunk in public. The subject was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for delaying/ obstructing officer in performing duties and under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
9:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to follow-up on an investigation at the 400 block of Park Center Drive.
9:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Thrush Drive for the report of a stolen black 2000 Chevy Tahoe which was recovered in Stockton.
12:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of petty theft of stolen commercial license plates on the 100 block of South Second Street.
January 8
10:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Torvend Way for a suspicious person who was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for three felony warrants.
January 9
12:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 70 block of James Burke Avenue for a follow-up investigation regarding violation of court order.
3:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue and American Eagle Avenue for a traffic collision with property damage.
7:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of public nuisance on the 400 block of East Street.
5:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Red Robin Drive for a fight between neighbors. One person was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants and for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and delaying/ obstructing officer in performance of duties.
7:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle hit and run collision with property damage on American Eagle Avenue and Sperry Avenue.
January 10
12:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle hit and run collision with property damage on Heartland Ranch Avenue and Kestrel Drive.
January 11
10:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing female juvenile on the 400 block of North Fifth Street.
11:51 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue due to vehicle coming back as stolen; A suspect was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for any person who receives known stolen vehicle, enhancement for crime committed while on bail, and possession of controlled substance.
2:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a stolen green John Deere tractor from business. The traffic officer found suspect driving the tractor. She was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants and vehicle theft.
7:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
10:44 p.m.: While Deputies were patrolling they recovered a stolen trailer on Annamarie by Best Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.