Police Log January 9 to January 15

Patterson Police Services received 205 calls for service, conducted 44 traffic stops and issued 29 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from January 09, 2023 through January 15, 2023.
January 9
8:39 a.m.: Extortion call in the 300 block of Yorkshire Drive. Report taken.
11:51 a.m.: Verbal fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
12:42 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of Rogers Road.
1:05 p.m.: Attempted Grand Theft in the 1200 block of Sweet Pea Drive. Suspect attempted to take a catalytic converter.
4:18 p.m.: Warrant call in the 1100 block of Jasmine Drive. Suspect ran once law enforcement was called.
6:14 p.m.: Domestic violence in the 500 block Pitscottie Lane. Verbal only.
January 10
10:43 a.m.: Security check in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
1:11 p.m.: Annoying phone calls in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
4:42 p.m.: Fight between neighbors in the 1400 block of Henley Parkway. Verbal only.
7:07 p.m.: Suspicious person on E street at South First Street. Lectured and released.
8:32 p.m.: Warrant arrest on Mary Street at Smith Street.
1:50 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
January 11
1:12 a.m.: Warrant arrest on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:33 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 2900 block of Annamarie Avenue.
12:23 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 400 block of Thrush Drive. Reporting Party scammed out of $100 from scam call. Report taken.
12:24 p.m.: Be on the lookout in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Street racers doing donuts, unable to locate.
January 12
8:58 a.m.: Investigation at 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for taggings at park. Suspect unknown.
9:50 a.m.: Trespassing in the 800 block of South Second Street. Deputies responded and cleared modulars.
9:52 a.m.: Felony warrant subpoena service.
11:25 a.m.: Spousal abuse reported to the substation. Upon inspection deputies contacted responsible and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:48 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Weber Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue. Vehicle window shattered. No suspect information.
9:16 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 1400 block of Hunter Creek Drive.
January 13
7:17 a.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Traina Drive. Report taken.
10:53 a.m.: Grand theft in the 1400 block of Wood Creek Drive. Suspect stole catalytic converter.
11:46 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue. Subject was contacted and transported to the Public Safety Center.
8:15 p.m.: Residential burglary reported in the 800 block of Olive Avenue.
10:09 p.m.: Residential burglary in the 400 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 14
3:45 p.m.: Verbal fight on Ward Avenue at American Eagle Avenue. Verbal only.
January 15
3:51 p.m.: Vandalism in the 600 block of Logan Way. Bb gun shot at glass door. Report taken.
10:08 p.m.: Be on the lookout in the area of North First Street at West Las Palmas. Unable to locate vehicle.
11:30 p.m.: Burglary in the 500 block of South Third Street. Residential burglary. Report taken.
2:35 a.m.: DUI arrest in the area of Baldwin Road/Henley Parkway. Subject was found to be intoxicated and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:09 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 600 block of Wanzia Court. Report taken.
2:53 p.m.: Robbery alarm in the 16000 block of Highway 33.
10:35 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
