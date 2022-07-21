Police Log July 11 to July 17

July 11
5:04 a.m.: Be on the lookout reported on Ward and Sperry for vehicle swerving dangerously. Vehicle was unable to be located.
11:58 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors reported in the 600 block of Hillstock Court. Reporting Party was advised of how to obtain a restraining order.
12:31 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 300 block of South Second Street. Transient camping on property was advised to leave due to no trespass letter on file.
1:57 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Verbal only.
2:10 p.m.: Security check at Sperry and Baldwin.
4:45 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of De Lash Court. Verbal Only. No crimes.
7:57 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue. Verbal only. Parties separated and no crimes committed.
July 12
5:56 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
11:48 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 400 block of Henley Parkway. Subject’s motorhome parked on Alpine Creek was given 24-hour warning to move the vehicle or be towed.
7:47 p.m.: Multi-subject fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. All subjects gone upon arrival. Video from nearby business showed 2 male subjects involved in a physical altercation. No weapons were involved. At the conclusion of the altercation, both subjects shook hands and parted ways. No charges were pressed.
July 13
3:41 a.m.: Vehicle stopped for possible DUI in the area of Walker Ranch and Sperry. Male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. His mother was contacted to pick up his vehicle but was found to have a warrant herself. Both mother and son were transported to the Public Safety Center.
6:03 a.m.: Security check reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Male subject was contacted and found to have warrants. Subject arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center.
9:37 a.m.: Verbal altercation reported in the 1000 block of W Las Palmas Avenue. Argument between tenant and landlord. Landlord advised to contact law enforcement again if situation escalates. Verbal only. No crimes and no further action at this time.
2:16 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Samantha Creek Drive. Male half transported to another location and issued a citation for domestic violence.
4:10 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Samantha Creek Drive. Verbal only. Both parties separated and no further action.
July 14
2:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 300 block of Red Robin. Male subject was contacted and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and metal knuckles. Subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:51 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1000 block of Sperry. Subjects reported to have lit fireworks inside of a business. No fire or injuries. Subjects were unable to be located in the area.
July 15
12:40 a.m.: Security check at Patterson hotel, deputies responded and were unable to locate anything suspicious. No further action.
3:26 a.m.: Burglary alarm in 120 block of El Circulo, deputies responded and contacted the keyholder, area secure. No further action.
8:19 a.m.: Assisting Alameda Co S.O. for transport truck with a flat, standby only on Renzo Lane. No further action.
10:18 a.m.: Vandalism call in the 15600 blk of Baldwin Road, the reporting party’s tires were stabbed while at work. Deputies responded to take report, no further action.
2:25 p.m.: Petty theft call reported in the 600 block of Stone Creek Lane. Deputies responded to a stolen license plate, plate was switched with another plate. Deputies took report and advised to contact DMV. No further action.
4:40 p.m.: Deputies responded to Las Palmas Ave for investigation. Deputies found subject in wheelchair trying to cross roadway. No further action.
6:21 p.m.: Verbal dispute in the 200 blk of Las Palmas. Deputies contacted subjects who stated it was verbal only. Parties were separated. No further action.
6:32 p.m.: Vehicle stopped for striking a metal sign in the area of Second Street and Las Palmas Avenue. Male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
7:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Las Palmas, subjects were contacted, and one was found to have a warrant. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center. No further action.
10:41 p.m.: Assault call reported on Sycamore Avenue at Lemon Avenue. Deputies found the reporting party complaining of pain, the responsible was located and admitted to being in a physical altercation. Subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
10:52 p.m.: Be on the lookout in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway for group of street racers. Deputies responded and all subjects left area prior. No further action.
11:09 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage on Rogers Road and Highway 33. No injuries reported and information was exchanged. No further action.
July 16
12:19 a.m.: Security check in the 600 W Las Palmas. Deputies responded and school appeared secure. No further action.
12:31 a.m.: Theft call reported the Flying J, subjects were observed taking several items off the shelves. Deputies responded to take the report but were unable to locate subjects. No further action.
1:07 a.m.: Public nuisance reported on 200 block of South Second Street for subjects riding around on bikes. Deputies responded but were unable to locate any subjects.
2:47 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Deputies responded and found that it was verbal only, parties separated for the night.
1:11 p.m.: Vandalism call on Plaza, reporting party stated subject broke a single window pain. Deputies responded and found there to be no security footage. No further action.
7:15 p.m.: Deputies responded to 100 block of E Street for subject being seen climbing through hole in fence. Deputies were unable to locate any subjects matching the descriptions. No further action.
10:16 p.m.: Hazard reported at Poppy Avenue at Highway 33 for a donkey in the roadway. Deputies responded and donkey was corralled and locked up by owner. No further action.
10:45 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported at 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive for teenagers harassing subject. Deputies responded and the teenagers were gone on arrival. No further action.
July 17
12:27 a.m.: Family fight in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Deputies responded and spoke with the reporting party. It was found through investigation that It was verbal only and the reporting party was given a case number. No further information.
3:55 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of Mesquite. Deputies responded and contacted subject and no wants were found. Subject was resting and moving through.
9:55 a.m.: Security check in the 200 block of Garden Patch. Smoke detector set off, deputies found that negative fire, breakfast was being made. No further action.
10:33 a.m.: Traffic collision, deputies assisted with the name exchange. No further action.
11:16 a.m.: Deputies assisted with a civil exchange in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, no further action.
1:13 p.m.: Assault reported in the 200 block of East Las Palmas Avenue for the report of a physical assault. Deputies contacted the responsible and transported to the Public Safety Center to be booked.
1:29 p.m.: Person down reported on Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted subject and found they were just sleeping. No further action.
2:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of South Fourth Street. Deputies responded and were unable to locate subject. No further action.
5:35 p.m.: Verbal fight only. Subject left without issue.
10:04 p.m.: Subjects were contacted for being in the park after dark. No further action.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
