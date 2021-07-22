Police Log July 13 through July 19

July 13
12:42 a.m.: Stephanie Salias, 50, was arrested on South Second Street at D Street. She was booked into the Public Safety Center for three misdemeanor warrants.
2:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Brook Hollow Drive to a report of spousal abuse. Giannina Rios, 20, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
4:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 14300 block of Beaver Creek Drive to the report of a burglary. Bradley Askew, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for first degree robbery, receiving stolen property, second degree burglary and obstructing/ resisting an officer.
July 14
9:26 p.m.: Deputies conducted a routine person check on a suspicious person on the 500 block of Placer Creek Drive. Jose Valenzuela, 46, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of a controlled substance.
July 15
Deputies were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person. Rodrigo Aquino, 31, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public until sober. No time of call or address was provided.
11:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at Clover Avenue to the report of a person brandishing a weapon in public. Trayvon Roberson, 23, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for brandishing a replica firearm arm and resisting/deterring executive officers.
July 16
7:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue to a subject reported to be drunk in public. Glen Albert, 23, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public until sober.
July 17
3:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Third Street to the report of a family fight. Sarah Rivera, 42, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one misdemeanor vandalism, one felony vandalism, under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Delaying/obstructing officers in performing duties.
9:00 a.m.: Deputies arrested Miguel Solorio, 33, on Old Las Palmas Avenue. He was booked into the Public Safety Center for two felony warrants.
2:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a petty theft. Jessica Alvarez, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for petty theft.
3:53 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant check on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Ulises Cruz, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony and one misdemeanor warrant.
July 18
12:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Center Drive to the report of a vehicle burglary, no suspect on scene; no arrests were made.
July 19
2:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Jasmine Drive at Lemon Blossom Lane to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
8:29 a.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant check on the 400 block of South First Street. Donte Turner, 42, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for a felony, no bail warrant.
9:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway to the report of a vehicle burglary.
10:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway to the report of a petty theft, no arrests were made.
9:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report a subject drunk in public. Gregorio Ponce, 44, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public until sober.
11:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue to a trespassing call. Jonathan Lane, 48, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony, no bail warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.
