Police Log July 18 to July 24

July 18
2:32 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Annamarie Avenue and Rogers Road. Vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant and the driver was found to be sleeping. Driver agreed to move vehicle from the area at the deputy’s request.
10:12 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of South Second and E Streets. Deputies contacted a female subject who had outstanding warrants for her arrest and was refusing to leave the area. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:14 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of South First and E Streets. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was lectured about having an airsoft gun in his possession and released due to no wants or warrants outstanding for his arrest. The airsoft gun was confiscated from the male.
6:58 p.m.: Safety hazard reported in the 80 block of Rogers Road. Watermelons were blocking traffic in the number one lane. Cones were set out and several people were helping with the clean as the watermelons had rolled into the gutter area.
July 19
12:54 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Upon arrival deputies found several individuals outside enjoying the cooler weather. They were advised to keep the noise to a minimum.
8:39 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 200 block of North El Circulo.
1:35 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of Westbury Lane.
July 20
3:22 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Ninth Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject with outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
7:44 a.m.: Domestic violence incident reported in the 400 block of Osprey Drive. Deputies were unable to locate the male subject at the residence. He was located later and transported to the Public Safety Center for domestic related charges without incident.
10:15 a.m.: Vandalism reported at two residences in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive and one residence in the 600 block of Westbury Lane.
11:31 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of American Eagle and Sperry Avenues.
July 21
10:27 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 60 block of Bella Flora Lane.
10:56 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 600 block of South Third Street.
July 22
2:43 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Upon arrival deputies contacted both parties. The male half was arrested for domestic related charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:32 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of South Second Street and South El Circulo.
10:47 p.m.: Vandalism of a vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Summer Lane. Deputies contacted the male subject suspected of vandalizing the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
July 23
10:54 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1300 block of Marigold Drive.
4:00 p.m.: Stranded motorist in the area of West Las Palmas and Sperry Avenues. Deputies provided traffic control in the area until a tow truck could assist the motorist.
July 24
8:08 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of South Second Street. Further investigation pending on this incident.
1:13 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen from the 300 block of South Seventh Street.
7:54 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Beck Creek Lane.
10:42 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Highway 33 and Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted two individuals who were playing Pokemon Go in the area. No further action was taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
