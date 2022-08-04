Police Log July 25 to July 30

July 25
2:43 a.m.: Area check in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Several people outside and advised to keep the noise to a minimum. No further action taken.
4:50 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 900 block of Mary Jane Avenue. Reporting party contacted and advised verbal only, no further action taken at this time.
10:05 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1200 block of Pipit Drive. Deputies contacted both parties who advised it was verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
12:10 p.m.: Vehicle being reported stolen prior from Oakland Airport Hotel as Oakland Police Department refused to take report.
2:22 p.m.: Report of identity theft in the 400 block of Red Robin Drive.
7:13 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 600 block of South Third Street. Verbal only and no crimes committed, no further action taken at this time.
10:00 p.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
July 26
2:16 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of D and South Third Streets. Deputies contacted a driver of a vehicle who was clear of wants and warrants. Driver advised he was sleeping in the area as he had no where else to sleep. No further action taken at this time.
4:37 a.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Squash Creek Lane. Alarm sounding and deputies checked the exterior of the residence, no suspicious persons or activity located. No further action taken.
10:44 a.m.: Subject reported being down in the area of La Lynn Drive and East Las Palmas Avenue. Ambulance personnel assisted with medical.
11:52 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of Plaza Circle. Deputies contacted a female subject in the area and advised her to leave the business. She complied with the request.
12:51 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted both subjects who advised it was verbal only. No crimes had been committed and no further action was taken.
5:31 p.m.: Found wallet in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies returned the wallet to the owner.
6:13 p.m.: Subject stop in the 300 block of North Second Street resulted in contact with a male subject who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Upon further investigation he was found to be in possession of a firearm and presumptive methamphetamines. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
7:09 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
8:43 p.m.: Disabled motorist in the westbound lane of Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road. Deputies assisted with moving the vehicle out of the roadway.
8:46 p.m.: Accident reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
11:16 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Skimmer Drive. Deputies contacted the reporting party and no crimes had been committed. No further action taken at this time.
July 27
1:34 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 10 block of Plaza Circle. Deputies contacted a subject sleeping outside the front door of a business. The subject was advised to leave the area and complied.
5:11 a.m.: Hit and run accident with property damages reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:16 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive. Upon investigation deputies contacted all parties in the residence, they refused law enforcement assistance and advised there was no fight. No further action taken at this time.
8:37 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Reporting party advised verbal only and needed information regarding eviction process. No further action taken.
9:41 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was listening to music and singing along with the songs. He was clear of wants and warrants and no further action was taken.
6:05 p.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
10:33 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 500 block of South Fourth Street.
July 28
8:36 a.m.: Vehicle stolen in the 100 block of E Street.
1:25 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Reporting party advised verbal only, no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
11:25 p.m.: Subjects located in the park after hours in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies advised them to leave the area and they complied.
July 29
4:24 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of North First Street. Both parties advised verbal only and no further action taken.
5:46 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 300 block of Park Center Drive.
10:00 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a female subject who refused to leave the area. She was arrested for trespassing. In retrieving her property from the business deputies located drugs and paraphernalia. She was transported for the trespassing and possession of illegal items to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:35 a.m.: Hit and run property damages reported in the 1300 block of Toggenburg Street.
1:51 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
4:50 p.m.: Armed robbery reported in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Deputies contacted the reporting party and further investigation is pending on this incident.
July 30
1:34 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 of West Las Palmas Avenue. Several underage subjects in front of a bar. They were advised to leave the area and complied.
7:37 a.m.: Assisted the Stanislaus Coroner’s Office in the 400 block of Squash Creek Lane.
9:24 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the 300 block of South Third Street who had possession of a stolen generator. He was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:13 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who had vandalized a vehicle. He resisted arrest and evaded the deputies for a few minutes. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with the vandalism as well as resisting arrest.
4:57 p.m.: Security check in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive.
11:39 p.m.: Security check in the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Court.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.