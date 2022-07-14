Police Log July 4 to July 10

July 4
10:42 a.m.: Recovered stolen vehicle in the area of Sycamore and Olive.
11:33 a.m.: Security check in the 100 block of Washburn Street.
1:50 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 1400 block of Samantha Creek Drive.
6:55 p.m.: Security check in the 1300 block of Horizon Lane.
7:36 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 1500 block of Oasis Lane.
7:44 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 50 block of Nostalgia Avenue.
8:12 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 1400 block of Berrendas Street.
10:11 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 500 block of Roadrunner Drive.
10:35 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of Ridge Creek Lane. All parties contacted were uncooperative, advising no fights had happened in the area. No further action taken at this time.
10:45 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Totman Court. Upon arrival individuals involved in the incident had left the area and were not located. No further action taken at this time.
July 5
12:15 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Knutson Street. Both parties advised verbal only and no crimes committed. Female party left for the night and no further action was taken.
2:10 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:59 a.m.: First citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
4:04 a.m.: Second citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
4:10 a.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the 100 block of Paint Way.
5:00 a.m.: Accident with minor injuries in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
5:28 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 300 block of Hatfield Court. Deputies contacted the male subject who was responsible for the vandalism to the vehicle and a business. He was arrested for felony vandalism charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:59 a.m.: Armed robbery reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were able to contact the male subject who was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Public Safety Center.
12:53 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane.
3:26 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
July 6
8:36 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 40 block of South Salado Avenue.
8:53 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 50 block of South Third Street.
2:18 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 1400 block of Lognhorn Lane.
2:34 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
2:49 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of North Salado Avenue and North Seventh Street.
6:06 p.m.: Security check in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue.
July 7
9:32 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Both parties advised verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
10:35 a.m.: Found wallet in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
11:49 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Sperry and Ward Avenue.
6:27 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of C and South Second Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was advised to leave per the owner of the property or be cited for trespassing. The male left the area.
7:26 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of Squash Creek Lane. Both parties advised verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
July 8
12:56 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 1000 block of Calvinson Parkway. Upon deputies’ arrival all was clear and no one was in located the general area.
9:47 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors reported in the 500 block of Messer Place. Deputies patrolled the area in reference to a parking issue. All the vehicles were parked legally and no further action was taken at this time.
11:43 a.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive.
10:33 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Male half agreed to leave the residence and no further action was taken at this time.
11:18 p.m.: Male half returned to the 600 block of Logan Way and was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
July 9
1:32 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Verbal argument only and both parties agreed to separate. No further action taken at this time.
3:24 p.m.: Vehicle reported being stolen in the 30 block of North Third Street.
9:55 p.m.: Assisted Stanislaus Coroner’s Department in the 1000 block of Summer Lane.
July 10
2:15 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 10 block of Weber Avenue. Upon investigation deputies were unable to locate anyone in the general area.
9:29 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 40 block of South Salado Avenue.
4:00 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Snow Creek Lane.
5:12 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 100 block of E Street.
9:51 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon investigation the male subject was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:21 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 1300 block of Alpine Creek Drive.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
