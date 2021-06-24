Police Log June 14 to June 20

Patterson Police Services received:
148 calls for service
18 traffic stops
June 14
7:51 a.m.: Deputies arrested Qin Jiaguo, 56, for a felony warrant on the 1400 block of Berrendas Street.
12:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to conduct a security check on the 500 block of South Third Street. A male was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 years.
June 15
9:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident with injuries on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
June 16
7:59 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive. Lorenzo Beltran Felix, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.
June 17
9:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive to the report of a vehicle theft of a catalytic converter.
3:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Berrendas Street to the report of a stolen vehicle.
5:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South Del Puerto Avenue at South El Circulo to the report of an individual brandishing a weapon.
June 18
No incidents to report on this day.
June 19
9:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Durer Drive to a report of identity theft.
June 20
12:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Pipit Drive to the report of a felony vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.