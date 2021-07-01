Police Log June 21 through June 28

Patterson Police Services Received:
245 calls for service
40 traffic stops
June 21
1:09 p.m.: Deputies and detectives conducted a search warrant on the 400 block of South First Street. Raul Canales III, 33, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center on two misdemeanor warrants out of Merced County.
June 22
12:00 p.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of E Street.
2:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vehicle accident with injuries on the 200 block of North First Street.
11:33 p.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop at North First Street at Washburn Street after viewing the driver swerving on the road. Susan Hameston, 56, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for driving while being under the influence.
June 23
2:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Spring Avenue to the report of elder abuse.
3:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block Orange Avenue to the report of a stolen vehicle.
5:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Highway 33 at Bartch Avenue to the report of a vehicle accident with property damage.
5:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a person down. After a thorough investigation, Katrina Scott, 52, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public and to be released upon sober.
8:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Logan Way to the report of a petty theft with no suspect information.
9:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South Third Street to the report of a burglary and attempted kidnapping. Maria Gutierrez, 24, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for first degree burglary and attempted kidnapping 14 years and younger.
June 24
11:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to 600 block of Logan Way to the report of a vandalism. Jennifer Bravo, 39, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for vandalism less than $400.
June 25
11:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ivy Avenue to the report of domestic violence; no arrests were made.
June 26
No events to report.
June 27
3:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a grand theft.
9:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue to the report of a suspicious person. Upon making contact, Alfredo Castano, 28, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for three misdemeanor warrants for possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
June 28
5:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Park Center Drive at Keystone Pacific Parkway to the report of a vehicle accident with injuries. Abe Hodnett, 46, was arrested and given a citation for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.