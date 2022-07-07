Police Log June 27 to July 3

June 27
12:21 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
4:41 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive.
6:07 a.m.: Assisted CHP with the report of a horse in the roadway in the area of Hwy 33 and Poppy Avenue. Owner was found and horse was clear of wants or warrants. Horse was released to owner.
9:17 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2100 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was camping on the reporting party’s property in a travel trailer. He was advised to leave the area or be cited for trespassing. The male agreed to leave the area and no further action was taken at this time.
1:24 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the reporting party who advised it was a verbal argument only and the other half had left prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action taken at this time.
7:49 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Walker Ranch Parkway and Sperry Avenue.
June 28
12:13 a.m.: Domestic dispute reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Deputies contacted both parties involved, and they advised it was verbal only. The female half left for the night and no further action was taken.
3:09 a.m.: Reports of several individuals digging in garbage cans in the 500 block of Moray Way. Deputies contacted a female subject in the area and she was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She was cited for the drugs and paraphernalia and then release with a promise to appear.
7:04 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 800 block of North Second Street.
2:22 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:42 p.m.: Accident with property damages in the area of North Second Street and Northmead Way.
June 29
5:02 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Subject sleeping on sidewalk and was contacted by deputies. Male subject agreed to leave the area and no further action was taken at this time.
6:50 a.m.: Vehicle reported being burglarized in the 700 block of Bogdanich Way.
8:29 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 300 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject sleeping in front of employee entrance to business. Deputies contacted him and advised him to leave the area. He complied with deputies request and left the area.
2:03 p.m.: Assisted Oakland Police Department with locating a juvenile and his mother in the 600 block of Logan Way.
9:44 p.m.: Open door to a business reported in the 200 block of North El Circulo. Upon investigation nothing suspicious found and door was secured by deputies and key holder to the business.
8:46 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1300 block of Shetland Way. Male subject had left the area prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action taken at this time.
8:51 p.m.: Vehicle accident reported in the area of South Second and C Street. Upon investigation driver of vehicle was found to be driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and the passengers to the vehicle were arrested for public intoxication. All parties were transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:22 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
June 30
1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of Weber Avenue.
2:28 a.m.: Assisted Turlock Police Department with contacting the registered owner of a vehicle.
7:06 a.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. Deputies contacted the reporting party and the other half of the two was gone prior to deputies’ arrival. Further investigation will be conducted on this incident.
2:11 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Amelia and Smith Street resulted in the driver of the vehicle running into a nearby house. Driver was contacted and advised he panicked. The male subject did not have any wants or warrants and was lectured and released at the scene.
2:54 p.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Thrush Drive. Juvenile called 911 due to the internet being turned off at his residence. Parent advised internet was shut off as a discipline matter. No further action taken at this time.
5:22 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of South Del Puerto Avenue and South Fifth Street resulted in the driver having three warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
July 1
12:30 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of South Second and D Street.
3:35 a.m.: Assisted Fire Department with structure fire in the area of West Las Palmas and North Ninth Street.
12:55 p.m.: Assisted Stanislaus Coroner’s Office in the 800 block of Moray Court.
1:33 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Sycamore and Eucalyptus Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of North First Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:18 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Keystone Pacific Parkway and Baldwin Road.
11:37 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Upon contacting both parties of the argument, they advised it was verbal only. No further action was taken at this time.
July 2
2:00 p.m.: Security check in the 1200 block of Sweet Pea Drive.
3:41 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
6:20 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 600 block of Roadrunner Drive.
9:11 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 700 block of Roadrunner drive. Deputies’ contacted juveniles in the area and advised them of the fine for shooting off illegal fireworks. They were lectured and released at the scene.
July 3
10:08 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Verbal only per both parties, no crime committed. No further action taken at this time.
1:11 p.m.: Security check in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
8:17 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the area of Osprey Drive and Flicker Lane.
9:12 p.m.: Assisted CHP in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue to locate the registered owner of a vehicle.
9:57 p.m.: Citation issued for illegal fireworks in the area of Toggenburg Street and Hunter Creek Drive.
