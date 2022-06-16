June 6
9:46 a.m.: Assisted the Coroner’s Office in the 1200 block of Shearwater.
4:06 p.m.: Assisted Turlock Police Department with contacting a subject in the 400 block of East Las Palmas.
7:37 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of West Las Palmas and North Second Street found the driver to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
June 7
2:40 p.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Ward Avenue after the reporting party found a door open to the business.
4:33 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 30 block of North Third Street.
9:58 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street.
June 8
7:38 a.m.: Vandalism of a vehicle reported in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
8:13 a.m.: Two subjects refusing to leave business in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon deputy’s arrival both subjects were unable to be located. No further action taken at this time.
3:18 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Verbal only and no further action taken.
June 9
4:39 a.m.: Tractor trailer parked in the roadway blocking traffic in the 2400 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Deputies advised the driver to move the trailer to a safe location and not block the roadway.
8:54 a.m.: Vandalism of residence reported in the 200 block of South El Circulo.
1:18 a.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:22 p.m.: Detectives served a warrant for a subject’s arrest in the 1100 block of Fountain Grass Drive. The male was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:53 p.m.: Suspicious person refusing to leave a business in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Deputies advised the male to leave the area or he would be arrested for trespassing.
June 10
1:43 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of Baldwin Road and Azalea Drive. Deputies contacted both parties and they were clear of any wants or warrants.
11:13 a.m.: Person down reported in the 700 block of North Hartley Street. Upon deputy’s arrival they were unable to locate anyone matching the description given by the reporting party in the area.
7:48 p.m.: Verbal argument reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were able to contact the reporting party, but unable to locate the second party in the area. No further action was taken at this time.
9:15 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
11:43 p.m.: Single car collision reported in the 14000 block of Poplar Avenue. Upon investigation the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was cleared at Doctors Medical Center and transported to the Public Safety Center for DUI charges.
June 11
10:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 30 block of South Third Street. Business owner was refusing service to a male subject and he was advised to not come back to the business or be cited for trespassing.
11:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1200 block of Bullfinch Drive. Both parties were contacted by deputies and neither agreed to press charges against the other. No further action was taken at this time.
June 12
8:48 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:07 a.m.: Hit and run property damages reported in the 600 block of Spooner Court.
5:37 p.m.: Security check in the area of Angora and Toggenburg Street. Deputies were unable to locate the older female subject in the area.
11:06 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1200 block of Imperial Lily Drive. Roommates arguing over who tripped the fuses in the household. Both parties agreed to separate for the night and no further action was taken at this time.
11:32 p.m.: Contact with a female subject in the 1300 block of Pinto Way revealed the female to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
