Police Log June 8 through June 13

Patterson Police Services received:
176 Calls for service
21 Traffic stops
June 8
1:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Park Center Drive to the report of a suspicious person. Upon contacting Kenigil Williams, deputies arrested and cited him for possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger.
8:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Anemone Court to the report of a grand theft of a catalytic converter, there is no suspect information or witnesses.
2:09 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 900 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
June 9
10:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Lola Lane to the report of a violation of a court order. Armando De La Rosa, 40, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for willfully disobeying a court order.
6:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Logan Way to the report of an accident with injuries.
June 10
5:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wigeon Lane to the report of a stolen vehicle, with no suspect information.
June 11
1:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Third Street for the report of a family fight. Sarah Rivera, 42, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery, vandalism less than $400, resisting arrest, and delaying an officer in a part of duties.
6:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to North Ninth Street at Ward Avenue to the report of an accident with property damage.
4:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Fourth Street to the report of a family fight; no arrests were made.
June 12
3:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Pinto Way at Arabian Way for the report of a vehicle collision; no arrests were made, a citation for court was given to the driver of one of the vehicles for driving under the influence.
4:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Logan Way for the report of a domestic violence call. Lillyana Gallardo, 21, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/ cohabitant.
7:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sierra Creek Court for the report of a stolen vehicle.
June 13
2:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 20 block of South Third Street for the report of a verbal fight; no arrests were made.
7:51 a.m.: Deputies arrested Qin Jiaguo, 56, for a felony warrant on the 1400 block of Berrendas Street.
12:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Third street to conduct a security check, a male was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
