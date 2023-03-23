Police Log March 13 to March 19

Patterson Police Services received 203 calls for service, conducted 35 traffic stops and issued 22 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from March 13 through 19.
March 13
8:45 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found responsible to be trespassing on private property. A no trespass letter was found file and responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
2:02 p.m.: Mail theft reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Subjects seen breaking into apartment complex mailboxes. Report taken.
March 14
1:22 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Report made.
March 15
9:58 a.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 1200 block of Blue Flax Drive. Report taken.
11:47 a.m.: Battery reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Subjects were observed fighting, deputies were dispatched but subjects were gone on arrival. Report taken.
10:24 p.m.: Domestic battery in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Deputies responded and found the victim had been assaulted by the responsible. Subject was booked at the PSC without incident.
11:41 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 15 block of Weber Avenue. Subject were involved in a verbal argument, deputies responded and separated parties. Verbal only, report taken.
March 16
9:22 p.m.: Family fight in the 300 block of Knutson Street. Verbal altercation between family, parties were separated for the night.
March 17
6:21 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of E Street. Report taken.
2:15 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 200 block of N 1st Street. Fraudulent charges reported. Report taken.
6:35 p.m.: Petty theft in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. License plate stolen. Report taken.
March 18
11:31 a.m.: Tampering with a vehicle reported in the 1100 block of Kinglet Lane. Rear license plate stolen. Report taken.
1:06 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
1:11 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Report taken.
11:39 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 800 block of W Las Palmas Avenue. Window was broken out. Report taken.
11:47 a.m.: Mail theft reported on Millwood Drive/Oakwood Lane. Report taken.
March 19
8:17 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage reported on N 2nd Street/Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
