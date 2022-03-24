Police Log March 14 to March 20

March 14
10:56 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 500 block of Meghan Drive. Upon arrival vehicle was parked legally and unoccupied.
12:22 p.m.: Accident with travel trailer overturned in the area of Sperry and American Eagle Avenue.
1:03 p.m.: Security check in the area of South Sixth and E Street. Juvenile accidently locked himself in shed. He was released from the shed and his mother took custody of him.
8:02 p.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. Upon arrival deputies located the vehicle the reporting party had advised of but did not locate any persons in the area needing law enforcement assistance.
8:11 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any juveniles in the area.
8:38 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who advised they were celebrating a birthday. All parties cleaned the area and left without incident.
March 15
12:59 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 700 block of Roadrunner Drive. Upon arrival deputies located two juveniles who were released to their parents without incident.
7:43 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
8:12 a.m.: Security check in the 300 block of Roadrunner Drive. Upon arrival no one was found to need law enforcement assistance.
3:15 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 100 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
5:22 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. Vehicle was tagged with a 72-hour removal form earlier in the day.
6:26 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 100 block of South Second Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a female subject who agreed to leave the area without incident.
March 16
3:21 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 200 block of Poppy Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject sleeping in a vehicle. The subject was lectured and released.
8:10 a.m.: Verbal Fight reported in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Deputies contacted both parties and no crimes had been committed at this time. No further action taken.
8:38 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted a female party who advised it was verbal only. No further action taken at this time.
5:34 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Upon arrival Deputies contacted both parties and they agreed to separate for the night. No further action taken at this time.
5:54 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Condor Court. Both parties separated for the night and no further action was taken at this time.
7:38 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival all the juveniles had left the area. Deputies contacted the reporting party and advised him to call if the juveniles returned to the area.
8:14 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Deputies contacted both parties. The male half was no longer at the residence and the female half requested no further assistance.
March 17
8:27 a.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:24 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Male subject was contacted and released to his mother’s custody.
4:30 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Upon arrival deputies found two persons in a vehicle blocking the exit to the sports complex. The male half contacted a valid driver to move the vehicle. The female half was picked up by a parent.
4:58 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 20 block of Plaza. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description given by the reporting party.
5:11 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. Upon contacting the subjects they agreed to leave the area.
5:21 p.m.: Contacted male subject from the 20 block of Plaza who was being a public nuisance and advised him to leave the area.
5:41 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of North Salado and North El Circulo. Upon contacting the driver deputies found him to be under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:52 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Roadrunner Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue.
11:28 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Walnut Avenue and Bennett Drive. Upon contacting the driver deputies found him to be under the influence and driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was towed and he was cited for DUI and the suspended license.
March 18
3:57 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate the male subject in the area.
6:36 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Upon arrival female subject agreed to leave the area and no further action was taken at this time.
7:46 p.m.: Assisted Fire Department in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas.
8:42 p.m.: Quad reported stolen in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:21 p.m.: Vehicle stopped for speeding violation in the area of Jasmine Drive and Lemon Blossom Lane. Upon contact with the driver deputies found him to be under the influence. The vehicle was towed and he was cited and released to his mother.
March 19
1:12 a.m.: Assisted Ambulance personnel in the 500 block of Hannah Drive.
2:56 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Calvinson Parkway. Deputies contacted the subjects in the area. They were lectured and released.
12:59 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Curlew Court. Verbal fight only and no further action taken at this time.
1:13 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Deputies contacted the male subject who was arrested for domestic charges. He was transported the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:16 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon investigation two juveniles were contacted and cited for the battery charges. Two other juveniles were released to their parents.
6:20 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 300 block of South Third Street.
7:28 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the area of M and North First Street. Both parties agreed to separate and no further action was taken.
10:26 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the 500 block of Keystone Boulevard who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was cited on his warrants with a promise to appear in court.
10:34 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 700 block of Roadrunner Drive. Upon contact both parties agreed to leave the area. No further action was taken.
March 20
1:12 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 40 block of Rogers Road. Deputies contacted a male subject who was drunk in public. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:33 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon investigation no crimes committed and the male subject agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
12:38 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted female subject who stated it was a verbal fight only and the male half had left the area. No further action taken at this time.
2:21 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. Verbal only and both parties agreed to separate. No further action taken at this time.
3:10 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who agreed to leave the area. He was advised he would be cited for trespassing if he returned.
6:41 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Curlew Court. Upon arrival a male subject was arrested for battery and violating a restraining order. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.