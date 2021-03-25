Police Log March 16 through March 21

March 16
8:23 a.m.: Deputies cited Xavier Diaz, 29, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of South First Street.
March 17
8:46 a.m.: Deputies were patrolling Patterson when they discovered a suspicious vehicle parked on the 700 block of North Sixth Street. After conducting a license plate search of the vehicle, it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen out of Tracy. Tracy Police Department and the registered owner of the vehicle were advised of the discovery.
2:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a credit card fraud on the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
March 18
10:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Second Street for the report of a stolen item that was located by the reporting party. Francisco Suarez, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for receiving stolen property.
12:40 p.m.: Wilber Garcia, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for a felony warrant for inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Rogers Road for the report of an argument between neighbors. Daniel Godbout, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for brandishing a weapon.
11:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of domestic battery on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. Eric Baxley, 48, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for domestic battery.
March 19
6:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
7:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft from a vehicle on the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive.
2:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Northmead Way for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies ran a search of the vehicle, plates did not match the vehicle. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Hollister, the registered owner of the vehicle was notified, and the vehicle was towed.
9:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of an altercation on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. Altreyu Howe, 22, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery.
10:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vehicle burglary on the 300 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a hit and run accident with property damage on Brook Hollow Drive at Ward Avenue. A dog was found safe in the vehicle, but no suspects were found.
March 20
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a suspicious male wandering the neighborhood on the 800 block of Miraggio Drive. Upon their arrival, they found Alfred Castano, 28, who displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked for being drunk in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 21
2:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Jonathan Luna, 30, displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended/revoked license and a misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and unlicensed driver.
10:00 a.m.: Deputies arrested Aaliyah Rogers, 22, in the area known as “The Cages.” She was booked for a felony warrant for inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, second degree burglary, and vandalism.
10:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a non-injury collision on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Nestor Ledesma, 29, displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being under the influence of alcohol.
March 22
9:33 a.m.: Deputies conducted a probation stop of Brandon Stanley, 47, on the 400 block of South First Street. Stanley was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
2:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on American Eagle Avenue at Sweet Pea Avenue.
2:39 p.m.: Deputies took a report of lost property on the 20 block of South Fifth Street for a missing or lost identification card.
4:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a hit and run with property damage on the 200 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue.
