Police Log March 2 through March 8

Patterson Police Services received:
110 Calls for service
15 Traffic stops
March 2
8:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of stolen golf carts.
12:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane for the report of spousal abuse. Trolang Carr, 34, was arrested for corporal injury to spouse, false imprisonment, assault by force likely to cause great bodily injury, violation of restraining order, and re-arrest/revoke probation. He was transported to the Public Safety Center.
5:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue and South Second Street for a drunk in public. Rafael Castillo, 31, and Vicente Serrato, 27, were both arrested and booked in the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public and were later released.
March 3
8:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for the report of a vehicle vandalism.
10:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen white 2004 GMC box truck.
March 4
2:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of identity theft on the 400 block of Placer Creek Drive.
10:22 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for driving under the influence on North First Street. Alberto Gallardo, 27, was given a citation for court, his vehicle was picked up by family members.
March 5
3:18 a.m. Deputies were involved in a traffic pursuit on Stone Creek Lane for a vehicle that left the scene of a traffic collision.
7:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a building trespass on the 300 block of South Third Street. Jose Carabez, 31, was arrested for trespassing and given a citation for court.
10:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Second Street for the report of an arson.
12:13 p.m.: Deputies received found property on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
8:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of grand theft of a catalytic converter on the 100 block of Peach Blossom Lane.
March 6
10:59 a.m.: Deputies arrested Benjamin Flores, 34, on a felony warrant for inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, and criminal threats of violence. He was booked into the Public Safety Center.
March 7
10:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Gardenia Court.
12:58 p.m.: Deputies cited Victor Gonzalez, 27, for being in possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
4:26 p.m.: Deputies came across a suspicious vehicle parked on the road. The vehicle had been reported stolen. It was towed for the owner to pick up.
9:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Bennett Drive for the report of drunk in public. Roberto Santana, 33, was arrested and booked for being drunk in public.
10:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence report on the 1200 block of Gannet Lane. Tracy Jackson, 52, was arrested for battery against cohabitant or non-cohabitant spouse and booked into the Public Safety Center.
March 8
6:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a vehicle that had been tampered with and had some damage.
9:06 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Las Palmas Avenue at First Street. Patricia Morales, 46, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and given a court date.
3:01 p.m.: On South Fourth Street deputies arrested Elmer Sanchez, 28, on a felony warrant for grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was booked into the Public Safety Center.
