Police Log March 21 to March 27

March 21
8:18 a.m.: Residential burglary reported on South Fifth Street. Deputies responded and found that an unknown suspect entered the home and stole miscellaneous items from the home. A report was taken, no further information.
9:47 a.m.: Fire alarm reported, keyholder was advised and responded.
3:49 p.m.: Felony Vandalism reported at the Bank of the West. Deputies responded and found that a male suspect was caught damaging the bank ATM. The male suspect was contacted at his home and booked at the Public Safety Center.
10:08 p.m.: Reported disturbance between neighbors. Deputies responded and subjects were separated and told to stay in their residences.
10:16 p.m.: Spousal abuse reported at the 400 block of Ride Creek Lane. Deputies responded and identified a male to be the aggressor, he was contacted and booked into the Public Safety Center.
March 22
12:17 a.m.: Security check on the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Deputies responded and keyholder was advised. Residence cleared.
5:23 p.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival no one was found to need law enforcement assistance.
March 23
7:47 a.m.: Family fight reported at the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies responded and the reporting party reported assault threats, but no crime committed. The reporting party was advised to start the eviction and restraining order process.
1:02 p.m.: Annoying phone calls reported. Deputies advised reporting party to contact parole agent to make a report.
2:27 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Mallard Court. Deputies contacted the reporting party, and she stated her mother was gone and requested no further assistance.
9:10 p.m.: Family dispute in the 400 block of South Third Street. Deputies responded and contacted a male suspect and he was transported to the Public Safety Center.
10:57 p.m.: Hit and run reported with property damage. Report taken.
March 24
2:29 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Male refusing to leave area and bothering customers. No crimes reported.
6:28 a.m.: Accident with property damage, report made.
10:40 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 320 block of Condor Court. Deputies responded and were unable to locate the suspect.
11:47 a.m.: Security check. Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Carly Creek Drive for a possible break in, home was secured and no signs of forced entry.
6:18 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 470 block of Henley Parkway. Deputies responded and subject was gone on arrival.
10:22 p.m.: Family fight, verbal only. No crimes.
11:06 p.m.: Spousal abuse reported in the block of North First Street at Juarez Court. Deputies responded and a male suspect was taken into custody to the Public Safety Center.
March 25
1:53 a.m.: Family fight, deputies found that it was no fighting and just a subject speaking loudly over the phone.
6:24 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the block of Roadrunner Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue. Deputies contacted subject checking trash cans. Subject was lectured and released.
3:16 p.m.: Accident with injuries, report made.
8:35 p.m.: Traffic pursuit in the block of Heartland Ranch Avenue at Shearwater Drive. A traffic collision was caused by the subject before they leg bailed. Subject was apprehended and taken to the Public Safety Center.
March 26
8:11 a.m.: Tampering with a vehicle in the 400 block of South Second Street. Deputies responded, and a report was made for a catalytic converter taken from work truck.
10:38 a.m.: Theft by false pretenses in the block of 1300 Beaver Creek Drive. Report was taken. No further action taken.
8:45 p.m.: Cruelty to animals reported in the 120 block of Rogers Road. Reports of a dog left in a vehicle. Deputies responded and contacted the owner; it was determined that no crimes were committed.
10:49 p.m.: Driving under the influence at the check point. Deputies contacted suspect and she was taken to the Public Safety center.
11:39 p.m.: Driving under the influence at the check point. Deputies contacted suspect and she was taken to the Public Safety center.
March 27
1:37 a.m.: Family fight, verbal only. No further assistance.
3:11 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the subject and advised him to move.
