Police Log March 28 to April 3

March 28
8:58 a.m.: Two subjects contacted in the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive. Both subjects had warrants of arrest for them. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:04 p.m.: Juvenile stopped in the area of Yolo Creek Lane and Meadow Creek Drive. Juvenile was riding an off road dirt bike on city streets. The parent of the juvenile arrived shortly after and was lectured to not allow juvenile to ride dirt bike or bike would be towed and juvenile would be detained.
8:30 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon contacting the juveniles, the father arrived and took custody of them. Both juveniles were taken home by the father.
March 29
2:35 a.m.: Disabled motorist reported in the area of Ward and Sperry Avenue. Motorist waiting for tow truck to arrive as he had several flat tires on his vehicle.
7:23 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
8:26 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Condor Court. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
March 30
4:47 p.m.: Female reported as drunk in public in the 200 block of North 7th Street. Deputies contacted female and she was arrested for public intoxication.
March 31
5:36 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 500 block of F Street. Tires and rims stolen off vehicle sometime in the night.
5:57 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only and female subject just wanted law enforcement to escort her to her vehicle and ensure the other party did not follow her when she left the area.
3:03 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the area of North Fifth Street and M Street.
10:31 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of West Las Palmas and North El Circulo. Upon contacting the driver of the vehicle they advised they were playing Pokemon. Driver advised to not use cell phone while driving.
April 1
9:26 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area o f Eucalyptus Avenue and Hwy 33. Upon contacting male subject he advised he was hunting gophers while in his vehicle. No crimes committed and no further action was taken at this time.
2:24 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject refused to leave the area and was cited for trespassing.
9:24 p.m.: Driver reported driving recklessly in the area of Rogers Road. Deputies contacted a male matching the description given. He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
April 2
12:26 a.m.: Sound of shots fired reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity in the area upon arrival.
5:51 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
7:53 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
9:53 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
5:36 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:08 p.m.: Reckless driver reported in the area of Hwy 33 and Eucalyptus. Deputies contacted a female subject matching the description given. Upon contact she was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:46 p.m.: Attempted grand theft of catalytic converter reported in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
April 3
12:12 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of South Third Street and D Street. Deputies checked the vehicle to ensure there was no suspicious activity.
2:05 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 30 block of South Third Street. Upon contacting the male it was found he had a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:16 p.m.: Grand theft of catalytic converters reported in the 200 block of Orange Avenue.
7:22 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Fire hydrant hit and water flooding the area.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
