Police Log March 30 through April 5

Patterson Police Services Recieved:
186 Calls for service
76 Traffic stops
March 30
12:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive, no arrests were made.
2:14 p.m.: Patterson detectives assisted patrol deputies on the 18000 block of Crows Landing Road to locate a wanted felon with multiple warrants. Randy Grisham, 40, and Alvaro Barba, 43, were arrested for possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
March 31
10:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of petty theft on the 300 block of North Second Street. Alfredo Castano was cited out for petty theft after deputies believed he stole a beer can from the gas station.
6:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Messer Place which resulted in one arrest. Rory Stevens, 58, was arrested for domestic violence.
April 1
8:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Placer Creek Drive which resulted in one arrest. Breanna Preble was arrest for domestic violence.
10:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of South Seventh Street which resulted in one arrest. Luis Ricardo Avina Meza, 37, was arrested for domestic violence.
April 2
11:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of a missing person on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of a grand theft on the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. The victim had a catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle.
April 3
9:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of K Street which resulted in one arrest. Atreyu Howe was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
April 4
3:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious person on the 800 block of North Second Street. Rufus Mitchell, 43, was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition.
7:52 a.m.: Deputies observed a known probationer on the 1200 block of Grebe Lane. Brandon Stanley, 47, was cited out for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
10:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Ward Avenue which resulted in one arrest. Olga Orozcobarcenas, 44, was arrested for domestic violence.
April 5
9:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of an accident with property damage on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
10:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call of a person drunk in public on the 700 block of E Street.
