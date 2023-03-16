Police Log March 6 to March 12

Patterson Police Services received 175 calls for service, conducted 22 traffic stops and issued 14 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from March 6 through 12.
March 6
12:38 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1500 blk of Phlox Drive. Items were found to be taken from vehicles but no charges were pressed. Suspect unknown. Report taken.
3:03 p.m.: Petty theft in the 100 blk of Walker Ranch. Mail stolen from box, report taken.
4:46 p.m.: Drunk in public reported in the 1000 blk of W Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies were dispatched and contacted subject harassing employees. Subject was found to not be able to care for themselves and was booked at the PSC without incident.
March 7
1:05 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Deputies responded and found it to be verbal only. Report taken.
2:39 p.m.: Arson reported in the 40 blk of Rogers Road. Deputies were dispatched to assist fire on scene with a dumpster fire. Responsible was seen walking and was identified from video surveillance. Subject was contacted and detained and transported to the PSC.
3:14 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 blk of Clover Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the call after a open line and arguing heard in the background. Deputies responded and found verbal only between mom and daughter. Report taken.
10:24 p.m.: Domestic battery in the 500 blk of Millwood Drive. Deputies responded and found the victim had been assaulted by the responsible. Subject was booked at the PSC without incident.
March 8
5:17 p.m.: Brandishing a weapon reported on Moray Way/ Moray Court. Investigation was done and report was taken.
March 9
7:37 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Wallet was taken from vehicle. Unknown suspect. Report taken.
8:31 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported on Sperry Avenue/S 1st Street. Report taken.
9:13 p.m.: Violation of domestic violence order reported in the 500 blk of Osprey Drive. Report taken.
11:07 p.m.: Commercial burglary in the 100 blk of S 4th Street. Suspect entered through shattered window. Report taken.
March 10
9:21 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1500 blk of N 9th Street. Subjects were contacted in homeless encampment and found to be trespassing. Deputies cleared the encampment and transported to the PSC.
11:14 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1500 blk of N 9th Street. Subjects were contacted in homeless encampment and found to be trespassing. Deputies cleared the encampment and transported to the PSC.
12:17 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 15000 blk of N 9th Street. Subjects were contacted in homeless encampment and found to be trespassing. Deputies cleared the encampment and transported to the PSC.
12:24 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 blk of Park Center. Subjects were contacted in homeless encampment and found to be trespassing. Deputies cleared the encampment and transported to the PSC.
1:29 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage in the 100 E Las Palmas. Report taken.
1:48 p.m.: Battery with serious injury reported by mandated reporter, location was unknown. Victim was contacted with visual signs of assault but refused pressing charges. Report taken.
5:20 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 1100 blk of Van Gogh Lane. Phone account opened under victim’s name, no suspect information. Report taken.
6:18 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Sperry Avenue/Ward Avenue. Reported taken.
9:55 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 500 blk of Moray Way.
March 11
4:22 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 200 blk of E Street. Verbal only, report taken.
11:58 a.m.: Drunk in public with a kickout in the 100 blk of S 2nd Street. Transported to the PSC and booked.
8:18 p.m.: Spousal abuse in the 100 blk of S 6th Street. Responsible pushed and strangled victim causing injury. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC without incident.
March 12
3:35 p.m.: Domestic battery reported in the 500 blk of C Street. Report taken.
7:31 p.m.: Domestic battery in the 2200 blk of Sperry Avenue. Responsible was found to be attacking victim in the back seat of the vehicle, deputies contacted and detained responsible and transported to the PSC.
11:10 p.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 600 blk of N 6th Street. Report taken.
