Police Log March 8 through March 14

Patterson Police Services received:
193 calls for service
73 traffic stops
March 9
8:14 a.m.: Deputies on South Ninth Street arrested Stanley Brandon, 47, for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin. He was given a citation and released.
March 10
9:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of lost property.
March 11
2:12 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South First Street at Orange Avenue for driving above the speed limit. Robert Maltby, 29, was arrested and given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a call of a theft by false pretense. No arrests were made at this time and the case will be followed up by detectives.
March 12
8:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of L Street for the report of a commercial burglary of two Kawasaki carts. There is no suspect information or arrests.
10:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Thoroughbred Street to pick up found property. Two bicycles were booked into property and evidence for safekeeping.
11:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Ward Avenue at James Burke Avenue for the report of petty theft. No suspect information was given, and no arrests were made.
12:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 500 block of Osprey Drive. Lauren Firestone, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for misdemeanor domestic battery against a companion or non-cohabitating spouse.
10:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to North Hartley Street at Walnut Avenue for the report of spousal abuse; the suspect was not on scene and is wanted for spousal abuse.
11:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Stone Creek Lane at Samantha Creek Drive for the report of a male urinating in public. They observed Nestor Ledesma, 29, unable to stand properly then enter a vehicle and drive off. After conducting a traffic stop of Ledesma’s vehicle, he was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with suspended or revoked license.
March 13
3:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Samantha Creek Drive for a burglary that turned into a stolen vehicle recovery. There is no suspect information and no arrests were made.
4:50 p.m.: Deputies arrested and cited Rolando Prado-Gamboa for an outstanding warrant on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
March 14
10:00 a.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Danny Sanchez, 51, for a warrant on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
2:30 p.m.: On West Las Palmas Avenue at Second Street, deputies arrested and booked Joe Buck Archuleta, 47, for possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
March 15
9:55 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Las Palmas Avenue at Sycamore Avenue. Joshua Bertoni-Alexander, 20, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for possession of a loaded firearm.
5:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to American Eagle Avenue at Grebe Lane for the report of a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
6:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Center Drive for the report of a stolen vehicle with no suspect information.
