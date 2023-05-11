Police Log May 1 to May 7

Patterson Police Services received 215 calls for service, conducted 22 traffic stops and issued 8 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from May 1 7
May 1
2:15 a.m. Domestic violence order violated in the 200 blk of S 5th Street. Report taken.
2:03 p.m. hours Violation of domestic violence order reported in the 500 bk of Osprey Drive. Report taken.
3:44 p.m. Violation of a court order in the 1400 blk of Berrendas Street. Report taken.
4:12 p.m. Contribution to delinquency of a minor reported in the 15000 blk of N 9th Street. Report taken.
6:03 p.m. Security check in the 1400 blk of Carly Creek Drive. Deputies responded and report taken.
7:23 a.m. Petty theft reported in the 1300 blk of Shearwater Drive. Bicycles were taken from the park, report taken.
May 2
1:29 p.m. Battery reported in the 500 blk of Dempsey Place. Report taken.
1:35 p.m. Identity theft reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Credit card fraud reported. Report taken.
May 3
3:32 p.m. Warrant service in the 300 blk of S 3rd Street.
May 4
2:45 a.m. Drunk in public arrest on Mesquite/Bogdanich.
5:28 a.m. Search warrant in the 1200 blk of Jewel Flower.
7:00 a.m. Traffic collision with property damage reported in the 200 blk of Rogers Road. Report taken.
9:49 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 blk of Angus Street. Report taken.
12:57 p.m. Mail theft reported in 1300 Phlox Drive. report taken.
11:08 p.m. Driving under the influence reported on Rogers Road/Speno Drive. subject was transported to the PSC.
May 5
9:43 a.m. Resisting arrest report reported on W Las Palmas/N 7th Street. subject was stopped for wrong direction on a bike. The responsible was resistant with deputies and was detained and transported to the PSC.
10:15 a.m. Credit card fraud in the 400 blk of E Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
2:22 p.m. Traffic collision with property damage in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue, report taken.
2:58 p.m. Petty theft reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
May 6
5:29 p.m. Hit and run reported in the 300 blk of N 2nd Street. Report taken.
May 7
1:47 a.m. Spousal abuse reported in the 300 blk of Red Robin Drive. Deputies responded and determined the primary aggressor, and an information and belief warrant was approved.
1:55 p.m. Traffic collision reported on Goldfinch Lane/Thrush Drive. Report taken.
4:22 p.m. Family fight reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Report taken and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.
7:46 p.m. Vandalism reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
10:53 p.m. Armed robbery in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. The responsible forcibly robbed the victim by holding a knife to her throat. The person responsible was contacted and detained and transported to the PCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.