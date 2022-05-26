May 17
2:23 a.m.: Assisted San Jose Police Department in contacting the registered owner of a gun.
8:51 a.m.: Annoying phone calls reported in the 500 block of South Third Street.
10:38 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of North Salado Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted both parties and male subject agreed to leave the area. He was lectured about returned and being cited for trespassing.
11:54 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 200 block of North Second Street. Deputies were unable to locate the male matching the description given by the reporting party in the general area.
1:21 p.m.: Grand theft of catalytic converter in the 800 block of Orkney Drive reported.
2:26 p.m.: Deputies located a male who had an outstanding warrant in the area of Toggenburg and Guernsey Street. The male was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:14 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 200 block of South El Circulo. Deputies contacted the female subject who agreed to leave the area. She was advised if she came back she would be cited for trespassing.
6:17 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of Sperry and South Del Puerto Avenue.
6:36 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
7:57 p.m.: Assisted the Fire Department with traffic control in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.
9:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the male subject in the area. He was clear with no wants or warrants.
10:45 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Keystone Pacific Parkway and Rogers Road.
10:50 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the female subject who was waiting for friends to arrive. She left the area as her friends had arrived at the same time the deputy arrived.
May 18
12:22 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
3:08 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of West Las Palmas and South El Circulo.
7:02 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of South First Street. Upon arrival the reporting party screamed obscenities at deputy and refused any law enforcement assistance. No further action taken at this time.
May 19
4:20 a.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the 2600 block of Sperry Avenue.
4:41 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of West Las Palmas and North First Street.
6:02 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of South Third Street. Deputies contacted several individuals in the area and advised them to leave the area or be cited for trespassing. They all left the area.
6:19 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 60 block of Rogers Road. Upon arrival both parties had left the area. No further action taken at this time.
6:50 p.m.: Security check in the 800 block of North Second Street. Deputies did not locate anyone needing law enforcement assistance in the area.
9:15 p.m.: Annoying phone calls reported in the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:34 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted all three individuals. Verbal only and no crimes committed. All parties agreed to separate for the night and no further action was taken.
10:30 p.m.: Assisted ambulance with call in the area of West Las Palmas and North Second Street.
May 20
3:54 p.m.: Call of brandishing a weapon other than a handgun in the 100 block of South Second Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who was arrested for criminal threats of violence, brandishing a weapon. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:09 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 800 block of North Second Street. Verbal only and both parties agreed to separate for the night. No further action taken at this time.
5:19 p.m.: Safety hazard reported in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue. Semi-trailer disabled and blocking part of the roadway.
8:35 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 800 block of Toyon Lane. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area that needed law enforcement assistance.
9:05 p.m.: Family fight over cat reported in the 100 block of Hackney Street. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
9:26 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of West Las Palmas and South First Street.
11:15 p.m.: Security check in the 1300 block of Horizon Lane. Upon arrival residents advised lights malfunctioning and blinking on and off. They advised they did not need law enforcement assistance and no further action was taken.
May 21
11:46 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 600 block of Pine Creek Lane. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
12:16 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
1:50 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 800 block of Madrone Lane. Deputies contacted a male subject in the area matching the description given by the reporting party. The male did not have anything of interest on him and he was released at the scene.
9:39 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the reporting party in the area. No further action taken at this time.
May 22
1:53 a.m.: Report of catalytic converter being stolen in the 600 block of C Street.
3:26 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:51 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Franquette Street. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
5:32 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 40 block of Rogers Road. Verbal only and no further action was taken at this time.
11:11 p.m.: Deputies contacted an intoxicated male subject in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas. The male was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:31 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted both parties. Verbal disagreement only and no further action was taken at this time.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.