Police Log May 18 through May 24

May 18
7:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue to take the report of lost property.
9:35 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop of a suspicious person in a vehicle on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. Rodolfo Sierra, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for having a felony warrant for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and smuggling drugs, alcohol or device into prison.
8:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue to a report of a vehicle accident with property damage.
May 19
5:46 p.m.: A found property (wallet) was turned into the Patterson Police Station for safekeeping.
May 20
8:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 50 block of North Salado Avenue to the report of a family fight. Marlon Cummings was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Battery against a cohabitant or non-cohabitant spouse.
May 21
No calls for service.
May 22
3:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of spousal abuse. Upon their arrival the suspect was gone and no arrests were made.
7:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South El Circulo Avenue to the report of a person drunk in public. Francisco Neri, 31, was arrested and booked for drunk in public, to be released upon sober.
May 23
1:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Hillstock Court to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Ivan Olan, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for multiple charges; assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm, assault by means to cause great bodily injury, willfully inflict corporal injury on current or former spouse, driving with suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, violation of driving motor vehicle.
7:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a vehicle accident with property damage.
May 24
11:19 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 100 block of North First Street to the report of identity theft with no suspect information.
1:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Creekside Drive to the report of grand theft and identity theft with no suspect information.
3:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Sweetwood Lane to the report of identity theft with no suspect information.
