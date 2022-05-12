Police Log May 2 to May 8

May 2
5:43 p.m.: Subjects were found to be trespassing in the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. They were lectured and released by deputies.
11:57 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Kestrel and Dowitcher Drive revealed the driver to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The Driver also had a suspended drivers license. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license and the outstanding warrant.
May 3
7:34 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
9:11 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female in the area of South Second and D Street. The female had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest and she was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 4
9:04 a.m.: Security check in the 400 block of Sanderling Drive. Upon investigation everything was clear and there was no need for law enforcement assistance.
2:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 20 block of South Third Street. Upon investigation deputies found it to be juveniles playing and no evidence of a fight. No further action taken at this time.
May 5
12:39 a.m.: Felony vandalism to a vehicle reported in the 600 block of South Second Street.
1:21 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of Park Center Drive and Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted subjects who were sleeping in their vehicle. They were lectured and left the area.
2:32 a.m.: Felony vandalism reported in the 400 block of Henley Parkway.
7:36 a.m.: Vandalism reported to a city vehicle in the 300 block of North Second Street.
9:51 a.m.: Grand theft of a trailer reported in the 2000 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:03 a.m.: Subject from earlier vandalism report found and identified by city employee. Male subject was arrested for misdemeanor vandalism and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:59 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies found it to be a dispute over services rendered. Customer paid for services and left the area.
3:56 p.m.: Petty theft of license plate reported in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane.
8:25 p.m.: Stranded motorist reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies stood by while the motorist put gas into the vehicle.
9:30 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the area of Zacharias Road and Hwy 33 resulted in a passenger having a warrant out of Stockton Police Department. The vehicle stopped had a warrant issued as it was used in a sideshow activity. The vehicle was towed with a 30 day hold and the male subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 6
2:58 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive.
12:40 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 400 block of Creekside Drive.
1:25 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Sperry and American Eagle Avenue.
5:49 p.m.: While investigating a petty theft report the reporting party arrived at the Patterson Police Services with the female subject. She was found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was charged with the petty theft, the warrants and was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 7
1:08 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 100 block of South Seventh Street. Deputies located a male in a pickup who was calling a friend while parked just down from his residence.
1:57 a.m.: Neighbor caught a subject trying to break into a vehicle in the 100 block of Washburn Street. The subject left the area and deputies were unable to locate the subject in the surrounding area.
2:02 a.m.: Pursuit of a suspect in the area of East Las Palmas and Elm Avenue resulted in the arrest of a male subject for having an unloaded firearm in the vehicle and reckless driving. California Highway Patrol took over the driving under the influence portion of the arrest.
4:38 p.m.: Male subject reported being under the influence of alcohol in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the male and he was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 8
2:10 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of Weber Avenue. Upon contacting both parties it was determined the female subject was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:51 a.m.: Assisted Modesto Police Department with trying to locate a male subject in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
10:10 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Ward Avenue. Deputies contacted both parties and they advised it was verbal only. Both parties left the area and no further action was taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.