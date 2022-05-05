Police Log May 2022

April 25
5:01 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of North Second Street and Olive Avenue. Female subject contacted and lectured about lighting warming fires.
5:49 a.m.: Motorist in the 500 block of Marisa Drive was stopped in roadway. Upon investigation it was determined the subject was having a medical emergency. Fire Department and Ambulance personnel arrived and took over the scene.
7:44 a.m.: Two vehicles broken into in the 700 block of South Second Street. Unknown if anything was taken from the vehicles at the time of this report.
8:12 a.m.: Malicious mischief reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Transient subject had built a fire close to the reporting parties propane tanks. The subject was not on scene and reporting party advised he would call if the subject came back to the area.
12:22 p.m.: Family fight reported on the 900 block of Arambel Drive. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
1:38 p.m.: Public Nuisance reported in the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Transients in the area starting fires and camping in the general area. Trespass letter on file and deputies will conduct a sweep of the area for anyone trespassing on the properties.
8:33 p.m.: Assisted student driver in the area of New Forest Way and Walker Ranch Parkway after he turned down the wrong street and got stuck in a roundabout.
April 26
12:01 a.m.: Armed robbery reported in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was gone upon deputy’s arrival and was unable to be located in the area surrounding the business.
6:21 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject walking in the area of South El Circulo and South Third Street. The male had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and he was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:40 p.m.: Fire reported in the 700 block of Bogdanich Way. Male subject was smoking next to a dried-up Christmas tree. The tree caught fire and the stucco on the house was burned.
11:18 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1200 block of Hyacinth Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted two male subjects who were intoxicated. Both subjects called for family members to pick them up and care for them.
April 27
3:00 p.m.: Found keys at Skatepark turned into Patterson Police Services.
3:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Male subject had run out of gas and was waiting for a family member to pick him up.
4:33 p.m.: Accident reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road. Semi-tractor on its side in the roadway. Fire Department and Public Works assisted along with deputies until the roadway was cleared. No injuries reported.
5:47 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
April 28
11:46 a.m.: Assisted California Highway Patrol with a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Subject was arrested by CHP for DUI charges.
9:38 p.m.: Deputies out with several subjects in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas. They were lectured about drinking in the park and advised to clean up the area as they had littered the area with debris. All parties agreed to clean the area and leave.
April 29
9:36 p.m.: Juvenile reported shooting water beads at other juveniles in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted the male juvenile and cited him for discharging a BB gun. The male was released to a family member.
April 30
2:43 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 20 block of South Third Street. Upon investigation there was no accident and the reporting party was found to be highly intoxicated. She was arrested for drunk in public and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 1
9:33 a.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. Upon arrival the female half of the party was gone. Further investigation is on going in this incident.
12:43 p.m.: Tree reported in the roadway in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Sixth Street. Public Works called to assist in cleaning up the roadway.
6:29 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Male subject was arrested for felony vandalism and domestic charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:47 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Deputies contacted two individuals behind the closed business and advised them to leave the area. Both complied.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
